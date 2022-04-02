All teams who have qualified for MSI 2022

The top 11 teams will face off at the event.

The first international League of Legends event of the year begins with the Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea.

Despite rumors the event would be canceled amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, MSI 2022 will take place in Busan’s 4,002-capacity Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) from May 10 to 29 and feature a live audience.

Busan is South Korea’s second-most populous city and is considered “the home of esports,” according to Riot. The StarCraft: Brood War ProLeague finals took place in the city from 2004 to 2010, and G-Star, the largest gaming convention in the country, is held in the city every year.

This will be South Korea’s first time hosting an MSI and marks the first international League event in the country since Worlds 2018.

MSI 2022, in a similar fashion to the previous year’s event, will feature the top team from 11 regions and include a group stage, rumble stage, and knockout stage. The LCL (CIS) will not be sending a team to the event due to the LCL Spring Split being canceled.

Here are all of the teams attending the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational.

China (LPL)

Europe (LEC)

Korea (LCK)

T1

North America (LCS)

Southeast Asia (PCS)

Vietnam (VCS)

Latin America (LLA)

Turkey (TCL)

Brazil (CBLOL)

Japan (LJL)

Oceania (LCO)