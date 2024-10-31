All teams in the 2025 League of Legends Championship of The Americas

A new era of League of Legends in North America begins with the founding of the League of Legends Championship of The Americas, which is set to begin in 2025.

Recommended Videos

The league is split between two regions, with North and South divisions featuring a blend of eight teams. LTA North has six LCS partners, an LLA partner, and a guest team that has to fight for their spot at the end of the season. LTA South has six CBLOL partner teams, an LLA partner, and a guest partner as well.

The LTA North matches will be played in Los Angeles, USA, while LTA South is hosted in São Paulo, Brazil. The top seeds from both regions will face off against each other in an Americas Regional Championship at the end of the year for a chance at qualifying for the League World Championship as the LTA combined representatives.

With that in mind, here is a full list of teams you can expect to see compete from next year in the new LTA format.

LTA’s time to shine. Image via Riot Games

LTA North teams

Partner Teams

Team Original League Lyon Gaming LLA Cloud9 LCS Dignitas LCS FlyQuest LCS Shopify Rebellion LCS Team Liquid Honda LCS

Six Karma and Movistar R7 have been combined into one team in a shock move to create Lyon Gaming as the sole LATAM Partner Team in the North league.

Most of the returning LCS teams shouldn’t be of any surprise, but there is one team missing from the list that has suddenly decided to step aside.

Provisional Guest Team

100 Thieves

Surprisingly, 100 Thieves has decided to sell their LTA slot back to Riot and will only be part of the 2025 season until the slot has a new buyer.

Guest Team

Disguised

Disguised will finally break out from Challengers to have a shot at regional and international success for the 2025 season. The organization needs to defend its guest spot when the year comes to an end against the NACL and LRN representatives in a Promotion Tournament.

LTA South teams

Partner Teams

Team Original League Leviatán LLA Fluxo CBLOL FURIA CBLOL LOUD CBLOL paiN Gaming CBLOL RED Canids CBLOL Vivo Keyd Stars CBLOL

Legacy, pedigree, rabid fan base: It’s not hard to see why the six Partner Teams returning from the CBLOL have been chosen. Most teams here (as well as those from the LCS) are also a part of the VALORANT ecosystem, on top of a few new faces.

The sole LLA team in the South league, Leviatán only joined the LLA in 2024, but is sticking around for the long term.

Guest Team

Isurus

Like with Disguised, Isurus is only joining the LTA South as a Guest Team, so the organization needs to defend its slot from 2026 onwards in a Promotion Tournament against representatives from CBLOL Academy and the LRS.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy