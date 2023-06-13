All skins coming to League of Legends with Patch 13.12

As always, the latest League of Legends update—Patch 13.12—is bringing a few new skins to the game. This time around, Riot Games is launching skins from the Shan Hai Scrolls universe, which is inspired by the Chinese Lunar New Year.
The skins’ splash arts are made in a style resembling the Chinese art of the Lunar New Year. The champions are portrayed as if they were mythical monsters or gods, with the artists using a lot of colors and placing them among gorgeous nature.
Four popular League champions will receive Shan Hai Scrolls skins, with the fifth one, Leona, getting a Crystalis Motus skin. As the name suggests, the support champion is using a shield and a sword made mostly out of crystal, with the material bursting all around her as well.
Regardless of whether you’re a fan of Lunar New Year skins or not in League, it goes without saying the upcoming skins have an incredibly original look and will surely gain massive interest. We know we’ll be grabbing some of them as soon as they are live. And who knows, maybe our skills will improve with these beautiful skins in play.
Obviously, Patch 13.12 will also feature a bunch of changes to the meta. If you’re aiming to climb the ladder after the update launches on June 14, you might want to familiarize yourself with them.
Without further ado, here are all the skins coming to League with Patch 13.12.
All skins arriving in LoL Patch 13.12
Shan Hai Scrolls Lillia
Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench
Shan Hai Scrolls Bard
Shan Hai Scrolls Kog’Maw
