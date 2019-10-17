Here are all of the new Teamfight Tactics units coming in the next rotation

Riot’s 10-year anniversary event revealed “Rise of the Elements,” bringing with it the second phase of origins, classes, and units to Teamfight Tactics.
In addition to a mobile version of the game, all 52 units will be replaced with a new set of characters from League of Legends’ cast of champions. A few familiar faces will stay the same, but the majority will be updated.
TFT’s origins and classes will also be rotated out. The full details have yet to be revealed, but it looks like the game is in for a huge change of pace with an entirely new meta.
Here are the units coming to TFT with Patch 9.22.
Confirmed units
Units were sparsely mentioned during Riot’s 10th anniversary stream. The focus was on the mobile iteration of the game, but a number of units were shown in the teaser footage.
Annie
Diana
Ezreal
Jax
Kog’Maw
Lux
Master Yi
Nami
Nasus
Nautilus
Olaf
Renekton
Sivir
Syndra
Thresh
Vladimir
Yorick
Zyra
Returning units
On top of the new units featured on stream, a number of returning units were shown with subtle differences. We don’t know the ins and outs yet, but it looks like their updated versions have different skins and will come under a different set of classes and origins.