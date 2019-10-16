32 mins ago League of Legends

Teamfight Tactics: Mobile unveiled at League’s 10-year anniversary event

“It turns out, you guys actually do have phones.”

tft mobile
Image via Riot Games

Ever since Teamfigtht Tactics was released back in July, fans have been asking for a mobile version to play the auto-battler game mode on the go. At LoL’s 10-year anniversary event today, this wish was granted as Riot announced Teamfight Tactics: Mobile.

The game will be dropping in early 2020 on Android and iOS with a few betas in Dec. 2019. Furthermore, the game will have full cross-platform play with the PC version of Teamfight Tactics.

Riot has been making a lot of huge announcements at the 10-year anniversary event today.  This includes League of Legends: Wild Rift, a console and mobile version of the hit MOBA game, and Legends of Runeterra, a digital card game. It will definitely be exciting to play these games on other platforms.