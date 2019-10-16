Riot reveals new League-based digital card game—Legends of Runeterra

As part of the 10th-anniversary celebrations for the popular MOBA game League of Legends, Riot Games has announced that it will be launching a new free-to-play digital card game called Legends of Runeterra. The game will be fully available on both PC and mobile platforms in 2020, and is open for registration now.

The game will feature iconic champions from the League universe in a unique card game form, as well as new characters and allies from the world of Runeterra. Each card will bring its own style and strategic advantage to a player’s deck, and will help users create their own ways to defeat their opponents—cards also have regions, like Zaun, Ionia, Piltover, and Shadown Isles.

Players will need to use a ton of creativity and and skill throughout the game, similar to other online card games like Blizzard Entertainment’s Hearthstone and Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: the Gathering.

Riot is also offering players multiple options to acquire cards, including “robust free-to-play options,” while also allowing people to purchase cards with acquired currency or paid currency.

It is one of many new announcements expected to come out of the 10th-anniversary celebrations, with a host of different events, panels, and news set to appear throughout the festivities. Riot employees have been giving out free RP and playing with fans throughout the whole day—if you want to join the fun, hop into the official Riot Games stream or jump into a game of League.