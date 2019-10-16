Olaf, Annie, Thresh, and more are joining the cast of Teamfight Tactics

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration for League of Legends, Riot Games revealed some new champions that are coming to Teamfight Tactics.

A few of the new champions include Olaf, Annie, and Thresh, with origins Desert, Inferno, and Poison, and classes Summoner and Mystic.

A mobile version of the game will also be released in the months to come. And on both the mobile and PC platforms, it was revealed that champions and abilities will rotate every three to four months, with the first set, Rise of the Elements, arriving to the League client on Nov. 5.

The upcoming content will be themed around elementals, giving players the opportunity to create new strategies with at least 17 new champions and items.