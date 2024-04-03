All LoL champions released in 2010

It’s been over a decade since League of Legends went live, and in that time, it has become a global phenomenon with over 160 playable characters in the game. There are even a handful of champions released way back in 2010 that continue to hold a place in today’s meta.

These champions are considered by League players as iconic picks that still stand out among the countless new additions that have joined the game’s ever-growing roster. They helped inspire and build the pathway for future abilities, interactions, and even other champions.

This group of champions might feature some of the game’s legacy picks, but they’re still extremely strong and will continue to be if Riot Games’ developers have anything to say about it. Here are all of the League champions that were released in 2010.

Every 2010 LoL champion release

Twenty-four League champions were released in 2010, from Poppy on Jan. 13 to Cassiopeia on Dec. 14. In comparison, only four champions were released in 2023 and five were added the year before, which is a stark difference and a clear shift in focus for the developers, who may have been locked in on different events, game modes, new skins, or champion reworks instead.

Here are all of the League champions from 2010:

Akali (May 11)

Cassiopeia (Dec. 14)

Ezreal (March 16)

Galio (Aug. 10)

Garen (April 27)

Gragas (Feb. 2)

Irelia (Nov. 16)

Kennen (April 8)

Kog’Maw (June 24)

LeBlanc (Nov. 2)

Lux (Oct. 19)

Malzahar (June 1)

Miss Fortune (Sept. 8)

Mordekaiser (Feb. 24)

Olaf (June 9)

Pantheon (Feb. 2)

Poppy (Jan. 13)

Shen (March 24)

Sona (Sept. 21)

Swain (Oct. 5)

Trundle (Dec. 1)

Urgot (Aug. 24)

Vladimir (July 27)

Xin Zhao (July 13)

As you can see, some major meta picks were released in 2010. Champions like LeBlanc and Akali continue to be drafted in both solo queue and professional play today, while Lux, Miss Fortune, and Ezreal remain three of the most popular champions in the game.

Some champions, like Galio, Urgot, and Poppy, have undergone major reworks since their original release, while others have kept a majority of their original kit. Overall, these 2010 champions have set the groundwork for many important metas in the past, while also dictating the course of League in terms of how influential they are to this day.

