All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends

Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.

Leaked as a reported early exploration Ultimate, the tooltip reads: “Skarner impales a small area in front of them Abducting enemy champions hit for one second dealing 100+ (100+50 percent) physical damage and an additional 50 (50+20 percent HP) damage to all abducted targets. While Abducting, Skarner can move and will drag their helpless victims around them. Skarner maintains bonus Move Speed from Brackern’s Rend for the duration of Abduction.”

Image via u/Saeul

Although it’s exciting to finally learn at least something about the upcoming Skarner VGU, a League subreddit mod immediately responded to the post, claiming that it’s highly unlikely this is true since there are a lot of formatting errors and it’s impossible to take screenshots from playtests without Riot knowing it:

“The dark background of the tooltips have transparency. This transparency is lacking around the text in some of Rell’s tooltips, being an obvious copypaste. This supposed Skarner ult leak has no transparency at all. There are lot of formatting errors that Riot does not do with their tooltips. Some of the styles don’t even exist, since there are no option for them, which implies manual handling, which is also rare. You can’t take screenshots from playtests without Riot knowing it,” the mod said.

So, take this leak with a grain of salt.

This article will be updated when more abilities are leaked.