All of the LCK roster moves heading into the 2021 Spring Split

Keep up to date with Korea's LCK in 2021.

The LCK returned to form this year, booking a place in the finals of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

Korea, once known for its supremacy in League, fell to the wayside in 2018 and 19, failing to perform on the international stage.

But Damwon took Korea to new heights in 2020, breezing through the group stage of Worlds, taking out domestic rivals DragonX in the quarters, and settling the score with G2 Esports in the semifinals.

The grand finals between Damwon and Suning on Saturday, Oct. 31, signifies the end of the competitive year.

Here are all of the LCK roster moves that have been confirmed ahead of the 2021 season.

Afreeca Freecs

Afreeca Freecs hasn’t announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

Damwon Gaming

Damwon hasn’t announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

DRX

DragonX hasn’t announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

Gen.G

Gen.G hasn’t announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

Hanwha Life

Oct. 4 — Jungler Kang “Haru” Min-seung and top laner Lee “CuVee” Seong-jin departed from Hanwha’s Life starting roster after placing ninth in the LCK 2020 Summer Split.

Oct. 15 —Hanwha Life parted ways with mid laner Jeong “Mireu” Jo-bin.

KT Rolster

KT Rolster

KT Rolster hasn't announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

HyFresh Blade

HyFresh Bladehasn’t announce any changes for the 2020-2021 offseason.

Sandbox Gaming

Oct. 12 — After one short split with Sandbox Gaming, Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi left his position as head coach and entered free agency for the 2021 season.

T1

Sept. 13 — Coach Kim Jeong-soo entered free agency following poor results in the 2020 LCK Summer Split.

Team Dynamics

Oct. 19 — Team Dynamics mid laner Lee “Kuzan” Seong-hyeok and support Kim “GuGer” Do-yeop departed from the team after finishing eighth place in the 2020 LCK Summer Split.

Oct. 21 —Jungler Kim “Beyond” Kyu-seok retired from professional League of Legends, moving to a coaching role in Team Dynamics Academy.