There is no greater player in the history of League of Legends than Faker. And when you win as much as Faker does, you get commemorated in-game with plenty of skins honoring your achievements.

Recommended Videos

One of the oldest traditions in League esports is the practice of allowing Worlds-winning players to design their own skin for a champion of their choice. Since his rookie season in 2013, Faker has won the Summoner’s Cup four times, meaning he’s got almost a full team’s worth of skins based on his Worlds wins alone. But in 2024, Faker is being inducted as the first member of League’s new Hall of Legends, which will seemingly also come with a personal skin that pays homage to players’ efforts.

Here are all of the skins in League of Legends that honor Faker, both unreleased and of limited availability, including the upcoming Risen Legend skin that will serve as a tribute to his induction into the Hall of Legends.

Risen Legend Ahri (Hall of Legends)

The newest skin that honors Faker is an unconfirmed leak, but it is known that it will honor Faker solely as opposed to the Worlds skins he’s earned throughout his career, which honor his team-wide efforts on the international stage.

Little is known about the skin outside of the potential that it is going to be called “Risen Legend Ahri” and has a white-red color scheme—perfect for Faker’s team, T1.

FAKER'S AHRI HALL OF LEGENDS SKIN❤️‍🔥🦊



SHE'S LOOKS SO STUNNING😍 pic.twitter.com/5QgbsthCcY — Keyiiaa⊹˚ || #T1WIN ✰✰✰✰ (@dearyhyeokie) May 22, 2024

Players who are honored in the official League Hall of Legends will receive their own commemorative skin in-game. It only makes sense that Faker is the first inductee of the Hall of Legends considering he is the unanimous greatest player of all time, regardless of who you ask. His Hall of Legends skin is rumored to be for Ahri, a champion that he’s practically perfected over the course of his career—though that can be said for Faker when it comes to countless champions.

T1 Orianna (Worlds 2023)

Although it’s unconfirmed at this time, it’s extremely likely that Faker’s skin from T1’s Worlds 2023 victory will go to Orianna. He announced his decision to pick Orianna at the end of 2023 after initially getting fans’ hopes up for an Ahri skin.

Faker: I decided not to choose Ahri for my skin. I decided to go with Orianna. I think Orianna would be better.



NOOOOO 👊👊👊👊👊😭😭😭 https://t.co/EX0mgMXZiT — 🌻 (@gumayusing) December 22, 2023

SKT T1 Syndra (Worlds 2016)

SKT remain the only team to ever win back-to-back World Championships. Image via Riot Games

Faker’s 2016 World Championship was commemorated with a skin for a champion that he’s not really known for: Syndra. He only played the champion twice at Worlds 2016 and has just one game on the champion in the last six years.

SKT T1 Ryze (Worlds 2015)

SKT’s 2015 Worlds run is often considered the most dominant of all time. Image via Riot Games

Faker’s Ryze is the stuff of legend, and when he won his second World Championship in 2015, he made sure to cement himself as a synonymous name with the champion. Despite how many reworks Ryze has endured over the years, Faker remains one of the best of all-time on the champion. He holds a record of 43-24 with Ryze, as well as a career KDA of 4.0, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

SKT T1 Zed (Worlds 2013)

SKT won their first World Championship back in season three. Image via Riot Games

It’s extremely appropriate that Faker’s first League skin was for Zed. In 2013, he won his first World Championship, using the then-broken champion throughout the entirety of that season. Most notably, he used Zed in a blind pick game against the KT Bullets, outplaying veteran mid laner Ryu in what’s still viewed as one of the best League plays ever.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more