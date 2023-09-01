Feel old? It’s been 10 years since Faker pulled off this legendary LoL play

League of Legends will be celebrating its 14th birthday this year, but it’s not just the game that’s growing older—we are too. Remember Faker’s iconic play on Zed? It’s now 10 years old.

Over the years, we’ve seen numerous incredible plays from the League esports scene, but the showdown between Faker and Ryu will go down in history as the most iconic play ever made.

On Aug. 31, 2013, SKT T1 and KT Rolster Bullets met in Korea’s Regional Finals for the chance to win the Champions Summer title and the opportunity to prove themselves for the first time at the World Championship.

It was played in a nail-biting best-of-five series, which went all the way to game five. Back then, teams in Korea could use the same champions in the final match of the series, adding some extra spice to the spectacle.

In game five, Faker and Ryu both picked Zed, leading to a truly iconic play. In the final minutes of the game, Faker cleansed Ryu’s Death Mark and almost effortlessly dodged everything coming his way, before stylishly taking him out with just a slither of health left to his name.

But what always gets me after watching this play is Ryu’s reaction, and it seems like League pro players share this sentiment.

After this incredible Zed vs. Zed play, Ryu’s face told us the story of what League players go through every day in solo queue—frustration, anger, sadness, and annoyance, especially because his team lost this match only minutes later.

As we all know, Faker now has three Worlds titles and is looking for a fourth at Worlds 2023. He’s undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. Ryu, however, has transitioned to coaching and won’t be appearing at Worlds this year. But despite their differences, these players took part in the most iconic moment in League history and will surely be remembered for years to come.

About the author