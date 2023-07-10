A young NA LoL star is trying to join the LCK for the first time in 5 years

Johnson “Gryffinn” Le, an up-and-coming North American League of Legends player, is trying out for an LCK team.

The 16-year-old jungler is currently scrimming with an unnamed LCK org as part of a tryout, according to League community figure LS. Gryffinn is supposedly the first NA or European talent to partake in tryouts for an org competing in South Korea.

.@GryffinnLoL playing his first tryout scrim in 10mins. Think this is the first time a na/eu player has done a proper tryout for an LCK org since 2018. pic.twitter.com/3Ngh4CO1tr — LS (@LSXYZ9) July 10, 2023

In a July 9 Reddit post, LS explained Gryffinn doesn’t speak any Korean and is relying on pings and basic English or words shared by both languages like gank and ward.

It hasn’t been revealed which organization the 16-year-old is trying out for. If he were to succeed in trials, he’d most likely join an academy team looking at his age and almost minimal experience in the competitive scene.

Despite being just 16, Gryffinn is clearly a talented player. In May, he claimed the top rank in North American Challenger with 1,852 LP. That’s all while attending school full-time and streaming on Twitch.

The biggest lesson I've learned is that you either have to live with the pain of discipline or the pain of regret.



Don't live with the pain of regret..



Rank 1, 16 years old, all games on stream and going to school fulltime pic.twitter.com/9C1wYRhmBK — Gryffinn (@GryffinnLoL) May 29, 2023

On the Korean ladder, Gryffinn has already reached Grandmaster with a 68 percent win rate. So you can’t deny his talent and attitude to withstand the most competitive solo queue in the world. We wish him all the best in his trials.

