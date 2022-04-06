2022 LPL Spring Split playoffs delayed until April 12, schedule revealed

The playoffs will finish less than three weeks before MSI 2022 kicks off.

The 2022 LPL Spring Split playoffs have been delayed further due to COVID-19, the league officials have revealed via social media.

“Due to the current Covid situation, to protect the health and safety of our players, coaches, team personnel, and staff, we have decided to postpone the playoffs schedule to April 12th and onward,” the LPL said in a statement on Twitter. “The games will be played remotely.”

The 2022 LPL Spring Split playoffs were originally postponed until April 8 on March 29. Back then, it was said that the remaining matches, which were scheduled to take place in March, will actually take place remotely, with the remaining series to be delayed until April 8. The decision was made due to a lockdown in Shanghai.

Currently, four teams—Victory Five, Top Esports, Royal Never Give Up, and JD Gaming—are left in contention for the spring title and a place at the Mid-Season Invitational 2022. In total, six best-of-five series are yet to be played, with every one of them, except the final matchup, taking on a new schedule.

The 2022 LPL Spring Split playoffs will resume on April 12 with Top Esports taking on Victory Five. A day later, the second match of round four will be played, with JD Gaming clashing with RNG.

With the second semifinal planned to take place on Wednesday, April 20, it’s possible that the grand final will also be played in the same week, presumably on the weekend. Such a schedule, however, means that the champions will have less than three weeks to prepare for MSI 2022, which begins on May 10. The team will also have to take a day or two to travel to Busan, South Korea, where the event takes place.

