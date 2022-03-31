Here's how to follow the first international League of Legends event of the year.

With the first phase of the 2022 League of Legends season reaching its end, many fans have started looking forward to the Mid-Season Invitational—the first international event of the year.

On March 29, Riot Games finally confirmed its plan regarding the tournament. MSI 2022 will be held in Busan, South Korea, the second-biggest city in the country, and it’s set to unravel in Busan’s Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) with a live audience. This will mark the return of fans to MSI.

The event will once again welcome the best teams from around the world. The winner of the LCL, however, will not be attending due to the Spring Split in the CIS region being canceled. Nevertheless, fans will have the chance to follow 11 top regional squads throughout the tournament.

MSI 2022 isn’t far away, either. It’s scheduled to begin on May 10 and conclude with the grand final on May 29.

Here’s how to watch MSI 2022.

Format

MSI 2022 will follow a similar format to the last Mid-Season Invitational.

The competition once again has been divided into three different stages, with the best teams in each of them advancing through to the next one.

Originally, the event was set to host the 12 best teams from across the world. Unfortunately, only 11 of them will be able to make it to Busan. This is due to the 2022 LCL Spring Split being canceled.

The first stage of the MSI 2022 is the group stage. A total of 11 participating squads will be divided into three groups, with two of them having four teams, and one of them having just three.

The two best teams from each of the groups will advance to the rumble stage. There, six representatives will play a best-of-one double-round robin. The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage.

The knockout stage will be the deciding phase of the tournament. All series will be played in the best-of-five format, in a single-elimination round. The winners of the two first games will qualify for the grand final, whose victor will be crowned the MSI 2022 champion.

Schedule

Fans will be able to follow MSI 2022 on numerous sites, including lolesports.com, Twitch, and YouTube. This, however, hasn’t been confirmed yet. The event is once again expected to feature broadcast talent from international teams from all across the world. Each of the stages will be played on different days.