2020 KeSPA Cup’s group stage schedule and casters revealed

The Korean e-Sports Association (KeSPA) revealed the full group stage schedule and English-speaking casters for the upcoming KeSPA Cup on League of Legends.

For its sixth edition, the tournament will gather all ten teams of the 2021 LCK season from Dec.21 to Jan.2, which will compete to earn a portion of the $131,650 prize pool (₩ 144,000,000).

It will also be the opportunity for the fans to watch a League competition ahead of the 2021 LCK Spring Split, as well as seeing a preview of the new rosters and organizations joining the LCK for its first franchised season.

Image via KeSPA

Format

Group stage matches are best-of-one

The top three teams of each group will qualify for the playoffs

Schedule (times in CT)

Day One: Tuesday, Dec.22 –2am to 6am

Group A Matches

Day Two: Wednesday, Dec.23 –2am to 6am

Group B Matches

Day Three: Thursday, Dec.24 –2am to 6am

Group A Matches

Day Four: Friday, Dec.25 –2am to 6am

Group B Matches

Participating teams

DAMWON Gaming

T1

KT Rolster

Gen.G

DRX

Afreeca Freecs

Hanwha Life

Liiv SANDBOX

Nongshim RedForce

Fredit BRION

English-speaking casters

Brendan “Valdes” Valdes

Nick “LS” De Cesare

Max “Atlus” Anderson

Wolf “Wolf” Schröder

Seth “Achilios” King

LS will commentate his last matches of the season and won’t return to the LCK as a caster in 2021, since he joined T1 as a content creator. It will be a last opportunity for his fans to watch him cast League matches.

While Valdes and Atlus are well-known in the LCK, Wolf and Achilios are former Overwatch League and Korean Contenders casters. They also started commentating on VALORANT recently.

Broadcast and replay

It’s unclear if all the participating teams will register all the players from their main roster or if substitutes and academy players will participate instead. All rosters won’t be confirmed before the competition kicks off.

Afreeca Freecs won the previous title in 2019 with their roster who performed well in the LCK the next year, ending the 2020 Summer Split in fourth place.