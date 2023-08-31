2 LoL fighters reach monstrous win rate in mid lane after Patch 13.17 buffs

League of Legends Patch 13.17 was released yesterday on Aug. 30, but it didn’t take long to see two buffed champions skyrocket in terms of win rate in the mid lane.

Both Tryndamere and Akshan received minor tweaks to their basic stats, but these small changes actually had huge results. At the time of writing, Tryndamere is the best champion in the game in terms of win rate, with a bizarre 56.88 percent in the mid lane in Platinum+ rank, according to U.GG. Akshan closely follows suit, having the second-highest win rate when picked for the mid lane with 56.24 percent.

On top of that, as of now, both Tryndamere and Akshan are the only champions who exceed the 56 percent threshold.

Akshan is backflipping his way to the top of the standings. Image via Riot Games

That’s a massive upgrade over their Patch 13.16 stats, where Akshan was still considered a solid mid laner, but nothing near as dominant as now. In the previous update, he finished 14th in the position with 51.03 percent win rate. Tryndamere, on the other hand, didn’t even crack the top 50.

Additionally, Tryndamere had his basic attack damage lowered in Patch 13.17, but, he received a major buff to his attack range (up to 175). This likely allows him to chase down enemies more easily, especially in dives and so on. But, his core item, Stridebreaker, has also been modified. It now offers 75 more health points to its wielder, which makes Tryndamere a bit more sustainable in fights.

In the end, bear in mind these stats are subject to change. The update hasn’t been out that long, and both Tryndamere and Akshan have a decent pick rate (0.8 and 3.1 percent, respectively). But, if you want to get a headstart, you can easily try to pivot these two to some victories in solo queue.

