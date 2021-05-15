100 Thieves unveils amateur League roster featuring former Fnatic top laner Gamsu

Although the Mid-Season Invitational is still raging on in Iceland, there are already some big roster moves being made in North America. One announcement that has surprised League of Legends fans is the 2021 summer roster reveal for 100 Thieves’ amateur team.

Named 100 Thieves Next, the squad is revamping its lineup in the top side for the next Challengers Uprising season, by parting ways with top laner Cozy and jungler Goo. Their replacements will be former Dignitas and Fnatic top laner Gamsu and NA jungler Chad.

“The amount of hard work Gamsu has had to put in to reach his current level after five years away from pro League is insane, both in terms of play and what he can teach our four young stars about becoming a professional esports player,” 100T general manager PapaSmithy said.

The last time fans saw Gamsu on a professional team was back in 2016 when he played for Fnatic alongside players like Spirit, Febiven, Rekkles, and YellOwStaR. During that year, he and Fnatic failed to perform up to their own standards. The team finished in sixth place in the spring and in fifth place in the summer, with early playoff exits in both runs.

Afterward, Gamsu retired from pro League to pursue a new career in the Overwatch League. The 26-year-old joined multiple teams in his time in the OWL, including the Boston Uprising, Shanghai Dragons, and the Dallas Fuel. He announced his intent to play pro League once again after the Fuel released a majority of its roster at the end of 2020.

As one of the older players on the team, it seems like Gamsu will be fitting into a mentor-like role for the rest of the team, since he has a ton of experience on-stage and can help shape 100T’s young players into possible LCS-caliber talents. The roster will be competing in the Challengers Uprising event of the 2021 Proving Grounds Circuit next week.

