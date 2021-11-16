100 Thieves reported to add Mithy as assistant coach, retain Reapered as head coach

100 Thieves will add Mithy to its coaching staff as its assistant coach heading into the 2022 Spring Split. He will be joining the 2021 LCS Champions, as well as Reapered, who returns as the head coach for the team.

After multiple years of professional play across the LEC and the LCS, Mithy stepped back from the player role to a coaching position at the end of the 2019 season. Since then, he has served as the assistant and head coach for Cloud9 and brought the team great success during times where they seemed to be in disarray.

Mithy joins a 100T roster that rolled through the LCS in 2021, including Closer, Abbedagge, and FBI. This squad secured their first LCS championship title this year, dethroning multi-time LCS champions in teams like C9, TSM, and Team Liquid. They defeated Liquid in a 3-0 sweep during the LCS Championship finals, allowing them to hold the trophy and add their name to the small list of LCS championship teams.

The 100T roster will consist of all of the players that brought the team their first championship victory, accompanied by Tenacity in the top lane who has been promoted from Academy. Many of the other LCS teams, including Liquid and CLG, have undergone massive changes, with others likely to be revealed before the 2022 LCS Spring Split begins.

Make sure to watch the 2021 Dot Esports League of Legends Free Agency Show on Twitch.