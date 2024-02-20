Category:
Last Epoch

What are Resonances in Last Epoch? Explained

Published: Feb 19, 2024 07:26 pm
A player in Last Epoch opening a chest.
Image via Eleventh Hour Games

The gates of item drops will open as you clear content in Last Epoch. Sometimes you might receive gear that could work better on a friend but what if they weren’t there at the time of the drop? That’s where Resonances step in.

Evaluating gear is my weak side in Last Epoch. I can tell whether an item works for me and I’m quick to discard items I consider bad. This makes me the worst friend since there have been times when I sold an item my mates could use. I also venture into Last Epoch alone sometimes, making Resonances a must-have for me and for the sake of my crew.

What do Resonances do in Last Epoch?

Golden Resonance in Last Epoch.
Stocking up on these can give you a friendship boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Per Last Epoch’s trading system, items with Faction Ranks can only be traded with others who were present at the time of their drop. If you use a Resonance, you can trade a Faction Ranked item with a player who wasn’t in your party when the item dropped. In Last Epoch’s terms, Resonances let players “bypass normal gifting restrictions.”

Resonance is a consumable item and it drops from enemies. If your party has strict rules about not playing solo, using a Resonance on an item that can be of use to someone else will be the perfect apology.

There are also different types of Resonances you can get your hands on in Last Epoch, with the more advanced versions of the consumable able to be used on rarer items. Obsidian Resonance, for example, is effective on Exalted items, Unique items with Legendary Potential, and Legendaries. Golden Resonance, on the other hand, works on Normal, Magic, Rare, Set, and Unique items with no Legendary potential, as well as Idols.

How to get Resonances in Last Epoch

You can get Resonances while looting enemies in Last Epoch. When you’re playing in a premade party, Resonances will appear as regular loot drops.

While you’ll get to gather quite a few lower-tier Resonances quite quickly, elite tiers like Obsidian are a little harder to get due to lower drop rates. However, you should still accumulate a few Obsidian Resonances as you keep grinding.

