Category:
Last Epoch

Last Epoch: What is the Frenzy ailment, explained

It’s a positive ailment.
Published: Feb 29, 2024 09:58 pm
All five classes in Last Epoch
In Last Epoch status ailments can be positive or negative depending on the ailment, despite sounding like they only have negative connotations. Frenzy is one of the positive ailments that give your character very nice buffs.

This is everything you need to know about Last Epoch‘s Frenzy status.

What is the Frenzy status ailment in Last Epoch, explained

A screenshot of a Primalist standing in the starting area of Last Epoch.
Your wolves can provide the Frenzy buff with their Howl skill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Frenzy status ailment in Last Epoch gives your character a buff. When you have this ailment, your character receives a 20 percent attack speed and a 20 percent cast speed buff. However, it has a duration of one second and a maximum stack of one, meaning you can’t have multiple Frenzy stacks.

Despite the drawbacks, gaining the Frenzy buff means you can attack and cast faster, and if you can consistently keep the Frenzy buff, you can easily defeat mobs and clear maps. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get the Frenzy status ailment.

How to get the Frenzy status buff in Last Epoch

A breakdown of the Warlock in Last Epoch.
Even the Warlock’s Soul Feast tree offers Frenzy with No Rest for the Wicked. Image via Eleventh Hour Games.

You can get the Frenzy status buff in Last Epoch from specific items, passives, skills, and skill nodes. More specifically, though, you will get the Frenzy buff from the following sources:

  • Items
    • Advent of the Erased (Unique Boots)
    • Apogee of Frozen Light (Unique One-Handed Sword)
    • Immolator’s Oblation (Unique Belt)
    • Boardman’s Fallacy (Body Armor)
  • Skills
    • Howl (This is the companion ability from one of your wolves from the Primalist Summon Wolf skill and scales with Attunement).
  • Skill Tree Nodes
    • Falcon’s Havoc in the Aerial Assault tree (Falconer)
    • Siege Commander in the Ballista tree (Rogue)
    • Quick Draw in the Dark Quiver tree (Marksman)
    • Frenzied Phantom in the Dread Shade tree (Necromancer)
    • Overwhelm in the Earthquake tree (Shaman)
    • Skyboon in the Eterra’s Blessing tree (Primalist)
    • Frenzied Flame in the Flame Reave tree (Spellblade)
    • Fiery Overload in the Flame Rush tree (Runemaster)
    • Boosted Kickoff in the Frost Wall tree (Runemaster)
    • Frenzied Onslaught in the Fury Leap tree (Primalist)
    • Reckless Skirmish in the Judgement tree (Paladin)
    • Reckless Skirmish in the Lunge tree (Sentinel)
    • Windfury in the Maelstrom tree (Primalist)
    • Press the Attack in the Puncture tree (Rogue)
    • No Rest For The Wicked in the Soul Feast tree (Warlock)
    • Rabidity and Sloth Totem in the Summon Frenzy Totem tree (Beastmaster)
    • Ossein Frenzy in the Summon Skeletal Mage tree (Necromancer)
    • Acolyte’s Fervor in the Transplant tree (Acolyte)
    • Raging Frenzy in the Warcry tree (Primalist)
  • Passive Tree Nodes
    • Veins of Malice in the Necromancer Passive Tree
  • Invocation Skills
    • Winds of Eos (from the Runemaster’s Runic Invocation).
    • Covenant Arc (from the Runemaster’s Runic Invocation).

Even though there are a couple of drawbacks with the Frenzy status ailment, this is everything you need to know about it and how to get the buff in Last Epoch. 

