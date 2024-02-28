Category:
Last Epoch: What is Attunement?

To attune or not attune.
Feb 27, 2024
There are several important stats you need to know about in Last Epoch, one of which is Attunement. This stat directly affects mana-based classes like Acolytes, Primalists, and Mages, so understanding what it is and how it works is key.

Attunement in Last Epoch, explained

A promotional image of the Falconer mastery from The Last Epoch.
Even Rogue’s have a skill that scales with Attunement. Image via Eleventh Hour Games.

In Last Epoch, Attunement is a main character stat that impacts your character’s mana and spellcasting. In other RPGs, this stat is often known as Wisdom. So, for mana-based or mana-heavy classes like Acolytes, Primalists, and Mages, investing in Attunement can be crucial for improving spells and increasing your mana pool.

How Attunement works in Last Epoch

For every point in the Attunement stat in Last Epoch, your mana pool will increase by two. Now, it may not seem like a lot, but for mana-heavy masteries like Sorcerers, having more mana means you can use higher mana-cost spells or spam low mana-cost spells.

Some skills improve, or scale, as you increase your Attunement stat. If you’re unsure how to check which spells scale with a particular stat, you need to hover over a skill and press ALT, and you will see more information about your skill and how it scales.

You can also use the filter function and search for Attunement-scaling skills via the Skills page on Last Epoch tools, which I like to use to help me theorycraft or decide on build paths or strategies. And it’s how I learned that even classes and skills like the Rogue’s Poison Pool (Acid Flask) has an Attunement scaling tag.

Is Attunement an important stat?

Attunement is an essential stat as it can help scale specific skills, strengthen them, and increase your mana pool. However, the downside of mana-based masteries and classes is if your mana isn’t regenerating fast enough, you won’t be able to spam your spells as much as you’d like.

But you can increase your mana regeneration by equipping amulets, rings, belts, and relics with the increased mana regeneration stat. You can also increase your mana pool through other means besides increasing your Attunement stat, such as affix shards and passive augments.

So, if you need more mana and want to scale your Attunement-based skills, this is everything you need to know about Attunement and how it works in Last Epoch.

