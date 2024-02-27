Best Sorcerer leveling build in Last Epoch

The Sorcerer might not be the strongest of the Masteries for the Mage in Last Epoch, but with the right build, it can be a lethal force against any enemy in the game.

You need to master a couple of strategies and abilities to unlock the full potential of the build, which allows you to deal massive damage and protect yourself at the same time. There are a few different variations you can use for your Sorcerer leveling build in Last Epoch, but I have one below that easily lasts you until the endgame.

Sorcerer leveling build in Last Epoch

The Sorcerer skill tree in Last Epoch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sorcerer unlocks a few high-damage spells in the later levels of Last Epoch, but you can use some placeholders in your leveling build until you progress further. Below, you can see what spells, skills, affixes, and idols I recommend you use for your Sorcerer:

Spells

Flame Ward (for protection and blowback damage)

(for protection and blowback damage) Teleport , later replace with Flame Rush (offers a quick escape and Flame Rush also deals significant damage if held in place)

, later replace with (offers a quick escape and Flame Rush also deals significant damage if held in place) Mana Strike (allows for mana regeneration, which is especially crucial with the Sorcerer’s primary spells)

(allows for mana regeneration, which is especially crucial with the Sorcerer’s primary spells) Lightning Blast (your primary attacking spell to be used on single enemies)

(your primary attacking spell to be used on single enemies) Static Orb or Meteor (both spells are used for clearing crowds of enemies with high damage, you can use either depending on what gear you choose to equip.)

Class Passives

Mage Tree : Scholar, Arcanist, Mage Flurry, Knowledge of Destruction

: Scholar, Arcanist, Mage Flurry, Knowledge of Destruction Sorcerer Tree : Arcane Momentum, Calculated Destruction, Essence of Celerity, Ceraunomancer (for Static Orb), Rift Bolt, Pyromancer (for Meteor)

: Arcane Momentum, Calculated Destruction, Essence of Celerity, Ceraunomancer (for Static Orb), Rift Bolt, Pyromancer (for Meteor) Runemaster Tree : Unsealed Mana, Arcane Focus

: Unsealed Mana, Arcane Focus Spellblade Tree: Elemental Affinity, Arcane Warden

Skill Passives (Specializations)

Flame Ward : Stalwart Defense, Dilation, Barrier, Warden Pulse

: Stalwart Defense, Dilation, Barrier, Warden Pulse Teleport : Comet Rush, Resonant Plasma, Elemental Affinity, Unexpected Copy

: Comet Rush, Resonant Plasma, Elemental Affinity, Unexpected Copy Mana Strike : Arcanist’s Blade, Swift Sap, Sprite Blade, Mana Drain

: Arcanist’s Blade, Swift Sap, Sprite Blade, Mana Drain Lightning Blast : Storm Razor, Arcing Power, Chain Lightning, Convergence, Frontloaded

: Storm Razor, Arcing Power, Chain Lightning, Convergence, Frontloaded Static Orb : Shocking Conduit, Insidious Focus, Orbital Fulmination, Forking Surge, Open Circuit

: Shocking Conduit, Insidious Focus, Orbital Fulmination, Forking Surge, Open Circuit Meteor: Crushing Force, Infernal Descent, Force of Impact, Extinction, Astral Cataclysm

Stats and Affixes

Lighting/Fire Damage

Intelligence

Vitality

Armor

Cast Speed

Ward per second

Mana

Physical Resistance

Spell Damage

Critical Strike Chance/Multiplier

Idol Stats

Physical/Elemental Resistances

Healing effectiveness

Increased Health

Elemental Damage

From nearly the start of Last Epoch, your primary skill is going to be Lightning Blast. Until you unlock either Static Orb or Meteor, you’ll use Lightning Blast to clear large crowds of enemies and singular targets. During that process, you can also use Teleport to escape hordes of enemies when you’re low on HP and cast Mana Strike to deal damage as well as recover Mana.

If you’re low on HP or in the middle of a large crowd, casting Flame Ward offers protection from hits, some retaliation damage, and can knock down enemies to give you a better chance of surviving. Of course, once you unlock Static Orb or Meteor and equip either one, you can cast those spells to clear large crowds regardless of where you’re located.

Your main gameplay loop with the build consists of casting Lightning Blast consistently, using Flame Ward or Teleport to get out of trouble and survive, sparingly using Mana Strike to recover Mana, and finally, casting Static Orb or Meteor to deal huge damage. You want to ensure casting Static Orb or Meteor doesn’t completely drain your Mana, though, as you’re a sitting duck if you go into the negative Mana range.

If you don’t like how your build is going, you can always respec both your Mastery Points and your Skill Passives in Last Epoch to change things up.