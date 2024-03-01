How to get the Omnis Amulet in Last Epoch

If you’re looking to increase your character’s power level in Last Epoch, you’ll find yourself chasing specific items, like the powerful Omnis Amulet.

Omnis is a unique amulet that grants players from five to percent increased critical strike chance. As one of the main damage dealers of my party, I knew I had to get this amulet as it also came with additional bonuses like +1 to Skills and Resistance buffs.

Where to find the Omnis Amulet in Last Epoch

These rookie critical chance numbers, we’ve got to pump these numbers up. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

You can get the Omnis Amulet in Last Epoch by beating the Shade of Orobyss with at least 200 Corruption. Omnis is in this boss’ loot pool as a rare drop. Considering you won’t be able to get this item in standard Monoliths, you’ll need to unlock Empowered Monoliths.

While increasing the Corruption level should also bump up Omnis’ drop rates, you should find a sweet spot. Taking down the Shade of Orobyss might become impossible after 450 Corruption, so you should settle on a corruption level that’s above 200 but still allows you to farm the drop at a fast pace.

As you get close to achieving the best build for your character, you’ll have an easier time navigating through the content. From finding the Sanctum of the Architect to finding Immortal Eyes in Last Epoch, there will be plenty of obstacles to go through in the game.

If you’re going for the damaging dealing route, you may want to consider teaming up with a Sentinel in a multiplayer party. Having a tank with you comes in handy, especially at the higher difficult levels in Last Epoch. Though you’ll still need to watch out for random mobs around you, having a tank will give you room to make mistakes.