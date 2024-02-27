Where to find Immortal Eyes in Last Epoch

Immortal Eye is an enemy in Last Epoch you need to find for a Prophecy with the Circle of Fortune. Its location in Monoliths can be hard to find because Echo spawns are random from their monster pool, so finding them depends on luck. Here’s where to look for them.

Immortal Eye monster location in Last Epoch

Go to Fall of the Outcasts Monolith. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find the Immortal Eye in Last Epoch as a common or rare enemy in any Echo, at random, from the following Monoliths of Fate:

Fall of the Outcasts

Blood, Frost, and Death

Reign of Dragons

Fall of the Empire

Spirits of Fire

Immortal Eye is a big eyeball with three tentacles coming out of it horizontally. For the Circle of Fortune Prophecy, I found enough Immortal Eyes in the Sandswept Temple Echo within the Fall of the Outcasts Monolith, in its normal version. So, you don’t need to play Empowered timelines to find them. However, they’re not a guaranteed spawn in this specific Echo, and when I played a different one in the same area, I found none. They’re not as common as some smaller monsters like spiders, but you should be able to find enough in just one Echo to complete the Prophecy.

Some players have mentioned bugs with Prophecies that need you to defeat specific enemies, like Immortal Eye and Void Horror, where some kills don’t count towards the quest. Those who finished these quests noted that kills from beacons and gates in the Monolith don’t count, but kills from naturally appearing Echo mobs do. To finish this Prophecy, just play through the Monoliths as usual, and you’ll likely run into Immortal Eye spawns. If you can’t find any and think there’s a bug, the only option is to wait for a game update that fixes the issue.

If you for any reason don’t want this Prophecy hanging around, you can discard it to free up a slot, though you won’t regain the Favor you spent on it.