How to find the Sanctum of the Architect in Last Epoch

Last Epoch is full of locations to explore and progress through, including the Sanctum of the Architect—and you need to know where it is if you are going to take down Architect Liath.

Even if you have already worked through the Sanctum of the Architect in Last Epoch and beaten Architect Liath, the location is still not easy to spot among the horde of locations you can visit, making the task much easier.

If you received a Prophecy from the Circle of Fortune that directs you to the Sanctum of the Architect and are unsure where to go, we’ve got all the information you need to save you from scrolling across the entire map.

Where to find the Sanctum of the Architect in Last Epoch

A difficult challenge awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sanctum of the Architect can be found in the Divine Era within the Isle of Storms, which can be found on the far west of the Last Epoch map (scroll left). The nearest fast travel point is at The Temple of Lagon.

Starting at the Temple of Lagon, work through that location and The Temple Depths, bringing you to the Sanctum of the Architect. There are enemies to defeat in each location, with the finale being a difficult clash against Architect Liath.

The Sanctum of the Architect is a level 53 area, so expect some hard-hitting enemies. If you are struggling to clear through these locations, I recommend boosting your Lightning Resistance because many enemies use Lightning attacks. Increasing your Health Leech is also a good bet to improve survivability.

Once you are at the Sanctum of the Architect, make sure you only return to town using the portal (press T). Otherwise, you will have to start again from the Temple of Lagon and waste time grinding through the enemies.