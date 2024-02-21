The fight against Architect Liath is a huge test of skill in Last Epoch—potentially the hardest you’ve faced up this point—but you can beat her with the help of our guide.

Recommended Videos

The encounter happens in chapter eight of the Last Epoch campaign. Architect Liath has a no-holds-barred approach and can destroy you in the blink of an eye if you aren’t prepared. Unlike some of the other bosses in Last Epoch, defeat will set you back to square one, and your progress isn’t saved.

Fear not, though, as after many failed attempts, I cracked the code for beating Architect Liath, and you can do the same by following these tips.

Best gear to beat Architect Liath in Last Epoch

Anything with Lightning Resistance is crucial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fight against Architect Liath in Last Epoch can be a wake-up call if you haven’t prepared your build correctly. For me, it was the first boss fight in the Last Epoch campaign where I truly struggled. But, if you tweak your gear slightly, it can make a huge difference.

Lightning Resistance is crucial, as just a single strike can wipe you out if you aren’t careful, so use the forge to add Lightning Resistance to your gear wherever you can, or to upgrade pieces of gear that already have Lightning Resistance. Don’t forget that resistances cap at 75 percent, so anything higher than that will make no difference.

Affixes like Health on Hit or Health Leech are also important, as they provide consistent health boosts so you don’t need to whittle through your Potion supply. You should add these where possible. If you’re using a melee build, use a Health on Hit affix, otherwise Health Leech is your best bet.

If you have Uniques in your build, they cannot be altered at the Forge. As such, it may be worth switching them out for items that give Lightning Resistance or one of the other affixes mentioned above, unless it’s a crucial part of your build.

How to beat Architect Liath in Last Epoch

Keep moving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key to beating Architect Liath is to avoid her attacks, which are telegraphed on the ground with a white haze before lightning strikes. There are several variations of these attacks, with the main ones traveling in a straight line.

Architect Liath also has a circular lightning attack, telegraphed in the same way as the others before it hits, and you can stand in the center to avoid damage. But, be careful that she doesn’t stack another lightning attack on top that goes through the middle. She commonly uses her circle attack before she teleports.

After you reduce Architect Liath’s health to around the 70 percent mark, she will begin to create Constructs whenever she teleports. Expect at least one or two every time she teleports, and while you can destroy them fairly easily, they can overrun you and stack lightning attacks on top of the ones from Architect Liath herself.

Focus on attacking Architect Liath rather than the Constructs, but make sure to constantly keep an eye on your health bar and pop a potion whenever required, while making sure to replenish your supply by picking up those that drop.

If you continue to struggle against Architect Liath, consider farming experience in earlier areas of the map to boost your level, or tweak your gear. Once you get into the right rhythm, you should be able to take Architect Liath down—though the danger isn’t over, as Lagon is waiting close by.