How to get the Immolator’s Oblation Unique belt in Last Epoch

There are dozens of legendary and unique pieces of loot you can obtain throughout the course of Last Epoch. However, the truly strong items start coming once you’ve reached the endgame. One of the unique belts you can acquire in the endgame is the Immolator’s Oblation, which is perfect for any character who uses fire skills.

The Immolator’s Oblation requires players to be level 46 in Last Epoch and comes with four Potion Slots plus five additional modifiers. You can see what those modifiers are, as well as how to obtain the Immolator’s Oblation unique belt, in the guide below.

Getting the Immolator’s Oblation Unique belt in Last Epoch

There’s only one way to acquire the Immolator’s Oblation belt, and it’s through defeating a specific boss in Last Epoch. You won’t find it through any other means, so you’ll need to farm this single boss until luck favors you and the boss drops the belt.

The boss you need to fight is the Fire Lich Cremorus, the final boss in the Soulfire Bastion Dungeon. This dungeon is located in the Felled Wood area of the Imperial Era in Last Epoch and requires the Soulfire Bastion Key to enter. It’s important to remember you need a key every time you want to run the dungeon, so you’ll need to continually find Soulfire Bastion Keys if you want to farm the boss until you get the Immolator’s Oblation belt.

The location of the Soulfire Bastion dungeon. Screenshot via Gringo Gaming YT

Soulfire Bastion Keys are obtained by completing Monoliths, Arenas, and drops from random enemies and bosses. Once you have one, you can head toward the dungeon and enter. However, before you get into the action, you need to select what Dungeon Tier you want to complete. The Immolator’s Oblation belt is only a drop from the Fire Lich Cremorus boss at Tier Three and Four, so completing the dungeon on Tier One or Two won’t get you the belt. To reach Tier Three and Four, you need to complete the dungeon once on each of the previous tiers.

This means you need to complete all three of the first tiers to reach Tier Four, for example. Of course, this also means finding at least four Soulfire Bastion Keys, and that’s just to get the chance to have the Immolator’s Oblation belt drop from the Fire Lich Cremorus boss. It will likely take you several attempts to get the belt after defeating the boss.

For reference, there’s a 12 percent chance the belt drops at Tier Three and an 18 percent chance the belt drops at Tier Four.

Immolator’s Oblation stats in Last Epoch

Below, you can see all of the modifiers for the Immolator’s Oblation belt in Last Epoch:

Plus four Potion Slots

(46-100 percent) Chance to Ignite yourself when you use a Fire or Necrotic Skill

(+4-6) Spell Damage for Fire and Necrotic skills per stack of Ignite (up to 40)

(4-6 percent) Chance to gain Frenzy for two seconds when you directly use a Fire or Necrotic skill per stack of Ignite

(10-16 percent) Increased Ignite Duration

(100 percent) Chance to Cleanse All Ailments on Potion Use

The belt is an extremely useful piece of armor for any character specializing in fire skills, so start accumulating those Soulfire Bastion Keys if you want a shot at wearing it in Last Epoch. You can also check out how to get the Woven Flesh unique armor in our previous guide.