How to fix stuck on loading screen issues in Last Epoch

Frozen loading screens are infuriating no matter what game you’re playing, and unfortunately they’re a common and longstanding problem in Last Epoch.

Recommended Videos

Many players found themselves trapped in the loading screen void during Last Epoch‘s early access period, and the issue has persisted into the full release. This is also on top of other annoyances like online play sometimes being unavailable and quests being bugged, like the Immortal Empire. So, you may want to know if there’s any way to force your way through frozen loading screens—or at least avoid them in the future.

Can you fix being stuck on loading screens in Last Epoch?

Sure, the loading screens are pretty, but you don’t want to look at them for hours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In our experience, no, there’s not much you can do if you’re stuck on a loading screen. The only real option available to you is a simple reset; exit the game and load it up again. It’s possible your PC specifications aren’t up to snuff, but this problem can rear its head even if your PC is strong enough to run Last Epoch.

Sometimes just restarting the game is all you need, though you may wind up not being able to play online. So, be sure to keep an eye on Last Epoch‘s server status if you prefer playing online over offline.

If that doesn’t work, some players have shared their own remedies. A player called JessicaMetal reported on the Last Epoch forums that deleting their graphics .ini file solved the problem on their end. This isn’t a guarantee, though, according to Reddit user fender28, who reported that doing the same thing, as well as ensuring the latest update was installed, failed to fix the issue.

A video tutorial by maxfield034 includes several suggestions to fix frozen loading screens, like running Last Epoch as an admin, disabling overlays, clearing the download cache, and even making sure your antivirus software isn’t interfering with the game. These solutions are a lot more technical, but if you’re desperate to get back into Last Epoch, they’re worth attempting.

If all else fails, you have little choice but to walk away from Last Epoch and go play something else. If this issue is tied to the online servers, developer Eleventh Hour Games should be working tirelessly to ensure the servers are more stable later down the line.