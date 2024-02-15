Last Epoch system requirements: PC specifications

After remaining in early access since 2019, Last Epoch is finally set for its full launch on Feb. 21. While gearing up for its release, you may want to know if your gaming rig is good enough to run it. So here’s a rundown of Last Epoch’s system requirements.

What are the system requirements for Last Epoch on PC?

Luckily, Last Epoch’s 1.0 release version flaunts the same system requirements as the game did during early access in recent times. So, if you’ve been playing the game in early access, you shouldn’t have to worry about upgrading your PC for it.

Minimum PC requirements for Last Epoch

Here’s what you need to run Last Epoch. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

If you’re planning to get Last Epoch at full release, however, here are the game’s minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (Requires a 64-bit processor and OS)

Processor: Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD FX-4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660ti or AMD R9 270 with 3+ GB of VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended PC requirements for Last Epoch

If you’re looking to target better graphics and performance, take a look at the recommended system specs for Last Epoch, instead:

OS: Windows 10 (Requires a 64-bit processor and OS)

Processor: Intel Core i5 6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 480 with 4+ GB of VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additionally, developer Eleventh Hour Games strongly recommends having an SSD over HDD as storage type to ensure no processing stutters. Note that Last Epoch used to support older versions of Windows, but that changed in early 2024. So, if you played Last Epoch on a PC running Windows 7 or 8 before, you can no longer do that going forward.

From the looks of it, Last Epoch definitely appears to be more CPU intensive than GPU. You also need system memory up to 16 GB, which is common for modern games. Last but not the least, ensure you’ve access to a stable internet connection for online co-op. I’d recommend a direct ethernet connection over wireless any day.