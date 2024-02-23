How to beat Majasa in Last Epoch

There are plenty of bosses in Last Epoch’s main campaign but none are as fierce or powerful as Majasa. This Gorgon god is troublesome for almost every Last Epoch player, but with the right plan and an idea of how the fight works, you should be able to have some success.

Here’s the best method we have found to learn (and master) the Majasa fight in Last Epoch and eventually take her down completely.

Last Epoch: How to beat Majasa

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Majasa is going to be a tricky fight for any first-time Last Epoch player. It’s only right then that she is the final boss in the Last Epoch main campaign, but that doesn’t mean you can’t beat her with the right strategy.

Before you enter this fight you must ensure you have plenty of physical resistance as that stat plays a key factor here. Your normal build should be okay to start, but once this fight hits its very tricky second phase, your physical defense is going to be tested heavily.

What to look out for in the Majasa Last Epoch fight

There are two phases in the Majasa fight and they are distinctly different. Only one move carries over between the two and that is the stone vision attack. Otherwise, these two phases are very different and as one would expect, it gets a lot harder.

Here’s a look at what you can expect from each phase.

Majasa Phase One

Phase one starts with Majasa in a larger, but slower form. While in this form she can launch attacks from a distance, summon elemental totems, and use her signature stone vision attack. Here is a list of what to expect in phase one.

Stone vision (cone-shaped blast)

(cone-shaped blast) Falling meteors

Dark pool/blade swipe

Totem summon

These are the strongest attacks that Majasa uses. Alongside them, she can also create venom pools, but these don’t do fatal damage and can be avoided easily.

The Totem summoning will take place whenever you drop her to 66 and 33 percent health. There are three Totems for lighting, fire, and earth. These will fire off elemental attacks from a distance and can clog up the battle arena.

Majasa Phase Two

During phase two you won’t see as many ranged attacks from Majasa, but there will be devastating close-range abilities to look out for. These regular attacks are difficult to avoid but generally won’t land if you’re at a distance.

Here are the main abilities to look out for:

Stone vision (cone-shaped blast)

(cone-shaped blast) Blood explosion

Healing

During the fight, there will be two stages where Majasa heals her health to full. This can’t be stopped and it will take place at similar stages to the Totem summons in phase one.

Best tips to fight Majasa in Last Epoch

Fighting Majasa will require you to listen for audio cues as they give away exactly what attack is coming. If you know these cues both phases are made easier, but let’s first look at phase one.

“Vile insect” = Dark pool/blade slash

“Be gone” = Meteor crash

“This is your doom” = Totem summoning

Hissing = Stone vision

When you hear the cues for the dark pool or meteor crash make sure you keep moving as they will be targeted at your location. These can be outrun, but keep your eyes peeled to the ground to make sure you don’t get caught up.

Should the Totem summoning take place, pick one and focus on that first before rotating to the other two and destroying them. During this attack don’t worry about Majasa aside from avoiding her simpler attacks. It is more beneficial to destroy the Totems than deal damage to the boss.

The hissing should be quite easy to avoid as not only is it extremely telegraphed, but you also get a second if you’re caught in it to escape before being frozen. This move is almost a non-issue for aggressive melee builds.

Phase two gets more difficult, but the good news is there are fewer ability attacks to worry about. In fact, there is just one new audio cue.

“Blood, more blood” = Blood explosion

When you hear that audio play, make sure you run away from Majasa as the area around her is about to explode. Aside from this nothing changes from the stone vision cue, so it’s really just the blood ability to listen out for.

As for how to fight Majasa in this phase, if you’re a ranged fight you need to maintain space as she will be aggressively pursuing you. For melee, this is why you need a lot of physical resistance. With an ample amount of that resistance and life steal you’ll be able to tank the basic attacks and deal damage. Once you beat down her health through two healing phases all you need to do is reduce it to zero and this Last Epoch fight is done.