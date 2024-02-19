Does Last Epoch have WASD movement?

While Last Epoch has controller support for those who don’t like playing PC games with a keyboard and mouse, devout PC gamers want to know if it also has an option for WASD movement.

As a top-down action RPG, Last Epoch‘s primary control scheme uses a keyboard and mouse. You use the mouse to point and click where your character moves. Plenty of PC games let you use the WASD keys for movement instead; it’s almost something of a standard, so some players get a bit irate when the option isn’t included.

Last Epoch already uses the W key for activating one of your character’s skills, and the A, S, and D keys are bound to other commands—but this hasn’t stopped people from asking if there’s a WASD option.

Can you use WASD movement in Last Epoch?

No, Last Epoch doesn’t include an option for WASD movement. You can only move your character by clicking the mouse or using the control stick on a supported controller. This also applies to playing Last Epoch on Steam Deck; it runs mostly fine on Valve’s handheld, but you need to use a mouse to navigate the menus.

Will Last Epoch get WASD support in a future update?

For the time being, it doesn’t sound like development studio Eleventh Hour Games is interested in adding WASD support for Last Epoch. In a November 2023 Reddit thread, one player pledged not to buy Last Epoch until it received WASD support, and developer Mike Weicker confirmed “We are intentionally not adding WASD movement to Last Epoch at this time” following an internal debate.

Granted, he didn’t necessarily rule it out completely. All Weicker said was that WASD movement wouldn’t be a feature included with Last Epoch’s 1.0 update, which is when it exits early access. If circumstances allow it and there’s enough demand, Eleventh Hour Games could decide to add a WASD option at a later date. We’ve seen it happen before with Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4. It launched on PC with no WASD support as well, much to some fans’ ire, but the feature was eventually added in a January 2024 update.

We’ll be sure to update this article should Eleventh Hour Games announce WASD support for Last Epoch, or if it rules it out completely.