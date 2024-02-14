Is Last Epoch playable on Steam Deck?

Last Epoch is the latest ARPG to hit the market, with the time-travel dungeon-crawler challenging players to enter the deadly world of Eterra and face creatures from many eras.

The game is on PC via Steam, leaving many curious as to whether Last Epoch can be played on Steam Deck. Players are keen to play Last Epoch on the go and want to know whether the game can run well on a portable device. Here’s what we know.

Is it possible to play Last Epoch on Steam Deck?

Take Last Epoch on the go. Image via Eleventh Hour Games

Yes, it is possible to play Last Epoch on Steam Deck. Last Epoch is available on PC through Steam, and according to players who have tested it on the Steam Deck it runs well—albeit with a few drawbacks.

Players have reported Last Epoch can reach 60 FPS with reduced graphics settings and a smaller 1152×768 resolution and run very smoothly, with some going so far as to say it’s their preferred way to play the ARPG. For those happy to drop to 30 or 45 FPS, you’ll be able to boost graphics settings or the resolution a touch.

However, a major drawback players have encountered is a severe lack of controller support. Most players who run Last Epoch on Steam Deck cannot currently use the Steam Deck’s controls in any menu, meaning you’ll need to keep a mouse nearby to help navigate. It is hoped better controller support will be available in the 1.0 update.