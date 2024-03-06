What is David Harbour’s item in Last Epoch?

David Harbour is a huge nerd, clearly shown by his award-winning role in Stranger Things over four seasons and his involvement in creating a Unique Acolyte helmet in Last Epoch, Wraithlord’s Harbour, which you can farm for today.

Recommended Videos

David Harbour’s Last Epoch item, explained

David Harbour contributed to creating Wraithlord’s Harbour, a Unique Acolyte helmet in Last Epoch. What makes this helmet special, beyond its stats, is its ability to change the Necromancer’s Wraith minions from the Summon Wraith skill into a powerful single Wraithlord. This Wraithlord follows the player and attacks enemies with necrotic beams. This feature allows for a potent single-target Necromancer Wraithlord build that melts bosses in the Monolith of Fate. However, this build becomes viable only in the endgame, not during early leveling.

The developers and Harbour announced Wraithlord’s Harbour on Feb. 17, just before the game’s full 1.0 version was released. On Instagram, the actor mentioned the developers created this item for him, and that he chose a Wraith theme to reduce the need for constant clicking, aligning perfectly with the Wraithlord gameplay of summoning the minion, buffing it, and teleporting around with Transplant as it destroys enemies. Here are the full stats for Warithlord’s Harbour:

+137 Armor

7 to 13 percent Increased Cooldown Recovery Speed

+1 to level of Summon Wraith

28 to 48 percent increases Minion Movement Speed

+6 to 13 Minion Melee Damage

+6 to 13 Minion Spell Damage

Casting Summon Wraith instead summons a Wraithlord

The Wraithlord scales with your Summon Wraith Tree and summons other Wraiths for you while in combat. These Wraiths still count as yours, not the Wraithlord’s, and scale with your Summon Wraith tree, not the Wraithlord’s Summon Wraith tree.

While at max wraiths, the Wraithlord casts Necrotic Beams and regularly consumes all your non-wraith minions to empower itself, gaining Temporary Maximum Health equal to 10 percent of their maximum health and +10 spell damage for 10 seconds.

How to get Wraithlord’s Harbour in Last Epoch

The best way to find Wraithlord’s Harbour in Last Epoch is by focusing on the Empowered Monolith timeline The Black Sun. This timeline has Echoes that can reward you with Unique helmets at the end. To boost your chances of getting it, raise your Corruption level as high as you can during your farm.

David Harbour’s involvement in a game started with Wraithlord’s Harbour, but now he’s taking a direct role. He voices Edward Carnby, the male lead and one of the playable characters in Alone in the Dark, which launches on March 20.