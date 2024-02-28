Last Epoch provides a wealth of top-quality items with highly desirable effects that can be used in a variety of builds, and Wraithlord’s Harbour is among them. We’re here to tell you how to get your hands on it.

Recommended Videos

Wraithlord’s Harbour is one of the most highly-desired items in Last Epoch due to its tremendous effects and unique origin story, designed by Stranger Things star David Harbour. Obtaining this Unique helmet, however, is not an easy task. Fortunately, we’re here to help with some tips for your farming endeavors.

How to get Wraithlord’s Harbour in Last Epoch, explained

Stranger Things, indeed. Image via DkHarbour on Instagram

Wraithlord’s Harbour is a rare drop you can get in Last Epoch. Although you can never guarantee a specific drop, there are ways to increase your chances of landing the item you are after—but you need to be well prepared for the challenge ahead.

The best place to target Wraithlord’s Harbour is by completing The Black Sun timeline in the Monolith of Fate, which provides exclusive Echo rewards of Unique or Set Helmet items—with Wraithlord’s Harbour among the potential drops.

Complete the Fall of the Outcasts timeline to unlock the Black Sun timeline. The Black Sun timeline is set at level 66, with a maximum stability of 550, but the best chance of landing Wraithlord’s Harbour as a reward is in the Empowered Black Sun Monolith.

Alternatively, use the Forge and a Rune of Ascendence, which allows you to convert an existing item to a Unique or Set item. But a vast amount of items can be awarded from this method, so the odds of getting Wraithlord’s Harbour are slim.

Another method to potentially obtain Wraithlord’s Harbour is to join the Circle of Fortune and purchase the Focusing Lens of the Crown, which provides a better chance of getting a Prophecy that provides Unique Helmets as a reward.