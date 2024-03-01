Best Wraithlord build in Last Epoch for Wraithlord’s Harbour Unique helm

The Wraithlord Necromancer build is one of the most unique ways to play this mastery in Last Epoch. Thanks to a specific Unique helmet, you can use Summon Wraith to summon a massive minion that shreds opponents instead of the waves of Wraiths of the base skill. Here’s how it works.

Recommended Videos

Requirements for Wraithlord Necromancer build

A mandatory item. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

To play as a Wraithlord Necromancer in Last Epoch, you need the Unique helmet called Wraithlord’s Harbour. This item specifically allows you to summon a Wraithlord by changing the Summon Wraith skill to summon a Wraithlord instead. Without this helmet, you might want to consider a different build, such as the Archmage Necromancer, which is similar but requires less specific gear.

The best place to farm Wraithlord’s Harbour is in the empowered version of The Black Sun timeline in the Monolith of Fate. The Black Sun can generate Echoes with Unique helmets as the final reward, and these Echoes are more common in the empowered version. Additionally, the higher your Corruption level in The Black Sun, the better your chances of finding Unique items like Wraithlord’s Harbour. Due to this requirement, Wraithlord Necromancer is an endgame build you can’t run for leveling.

Full Wraithlord Necromancer build in Last Epoch

The Wraithlord will do the heavy lifting. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Build objective

When you have the Wraithlord’s Harbour helmet on, use Summon Wraith to summon a big Wraithlord minion. Boost it with Dread Shade and Infernal Shade for more damage, and use Bone Curse for extra survivability thanks to Bone Prison and Ossify. Let your Wraithlord handle the attacking, especially with many critical hits, while you stay safe using Transplant and building up Ward.

Skills

Summon Wraith Key specializations: Sequel of Avarice (3/3), Dusk of the Living (3/3), Necrotic Hunger (3/3),

Dread Shade Key specializations: Lone Watcher (1/1), Grim Fate (4/4), Egoism (1/1), Blind Fury (1/1), Duskheart (2/4).

Infernal Shade Key specializations: Manic Pyre (3/3), Soulfire (1/1), Corrosion (4/4),

Bone Curse Key specializations: Bone Prison (1/1), Ossify (5/5), Shattered Prison (1/1), Misery (1/1)

Transplant Key specializations: Apostasy (3/3), Plated Bone (2/2), Bone Armor (3/3), Doom Bringer (1/1).



Key Passives

Acolyte tree : Forbidden Knowledge (8/8), Dark Rituals (5/5), Unnatural Preservation (5/5), Eye of Damnation (6/6)

: Forbidden Knowledge (8/8), Dark Rituals (5/5), Unnatural Preservation (5/5), Eye of Damnation (6/6) Necromancer tree : Risen Army (8/8), Aegisfall (8/8), Frantic Summons (5/5), Blades of the Forlorn (10/10), Rite of Undeath (10/10), Tyrant (8/8)

: Risen Army (8/8), Aegisfall (8/8), Frantic Summons (5/5), Blades of the Forlorn (10/10), Rite of Undeath (10/10), Tyrant (8/8) Lich tree: Apocrypha (10/10).

Equipment

Helmet: Wraithlord’s Harbour (mandatory)

Wraithlord’s Harbour (mandatory) Amulet: Death Rattle or Amulet with Minion Damage affix.

Death Rattle or Amulet with Minion Damage affix. Weapon : One-handed weapon with Minion Necrotic Damage, Attack Speed, or Cast Speed (Soul Harvester, Reach of the Grave, etc.)

: One-handed weapon with Minion Necrotic Damage, Attack Speed, or Cast Speed (Soul Harvester, Reach of the Grave, etc.) Off-Hand Catalyst : Fleshbound Tome or Catalyst with Minion Damage and Health affixes.

: Fleshbound Tome or Catalyst with Minion Damage and Health affixes. Rings: Turquoise Ring

Turquoise Ring Gloves : Any with defensive affixes, like Critical Strike Avoidance and elemental resistances.

: Any with defensive affixes, like Critical Strike Avoidance and elemental resistances. Boots : Any with the affix that adds Minions teleported around you after you use a Traversal skill, to move your Wraithlord around efficiently.

: Any with the affix that adds Minions teleported around you after you use a Traversal skill, to move your Wraithlord around efficiently. Relic : Runed Bones for Minion stats.

: Runed Bones for Minion stats. Idols: Any with Health, Ward Retention, and Armor buffs.

Playing as a Wraithlord Necromancer, your skill rotation is straightforward. Start by casting Summon Wraith to bring out the Wraithlord. Next, apply Dread Shade and Infernal Shade to boost its critical hits, attack speed, and damage. Reapply Dread Shade as needed.

Always use Bone Curse when you can. Interestingly, the walls created by Bone Curse count as minions, and since they’re not necrotic, your Wraithlord can consume them for extra health, keeping it alive. With your Wraithlord taking care of damage and staying healthy, your focus shifts to your own survival. Use Transplant frequently to move quickly and dodge enemies.

Keep in mind, the AI controlling the Wraithlord’s movements can be glitchy, with it sometimes getting stuck, requiring you to summon it again. Also, after every loading screen, you need to recast your Wraithlord due to a bug where Dread Shade doesn’t carry over from one area to the next, and missing out on Dread Shade significantly drops your damage output.

Basically, your job is to watch your Wraithlord take down enemies while staying alive. You may find it challenging in very crowded areas since this build is better at taking down single targets. But in most situations and against bosses, especially with high Monolith Corruption, your Wraithlord will be very effective.