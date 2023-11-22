Lethal Company player limit: How many players can play co-op?

There’s a limit to how many people can join you on your scrap run in Lethal Company. But what exactly is the player limit?

You’ve maybe seen Lethal Company being played with eight players or in extreme cases there are 20 player lobbies. But just how many players can The Company send out of the airlock at once?

How many people can play Lethal Company?

Server and save file menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lethal Company has servers filled with the default number of four players co-op. Only a total of four players are meant to join a server and try their hand at beating the quota. Players can easily be invited using the Steam friends list via the friends-only tab under servers. Make sure you have launched using the Online mode. You can set up a public lobby for anyone to join or restrict it to friends only.

The more players you have in the lobby, the easier the game is to beat. While there is no ending in Lethal Company, the quota continues to rise and with the help of three friends or random players, you can try to stop the inevitable of being fired and thrown out of the airlock.

You’re not restricted to four players either. You can easily head into a game solo, or play co-op with multiple people at a time. But the default for Lethal Company is one to four players maximum.

How to play Lethal Company with more than four players

Lethal Company is supposed to be played with four players, but that doesn’t mean you’re restricted to just that. Mods allow you to play with many more players at a time, within a single lobby. The best part of it? Proximity chat works regardless of the amount of players in the lobby. Just be prepared for an incredibly hectic time and many deaths.

To play with more than four players, install mods that offer this as their main feature. Firstly, download the BepInEx plugin and LC API. This allows you to install mods to Lethal Company. The best mods to use for Lethal Company are BiggerLobby and MoreCompany