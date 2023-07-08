How to use the Voodoo Doll in Phasmophobia

Players can use this item to gather evidence.

The player holding a Voodoo Doll in front of the night sky.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are seven different Cursed Possessions players can use in Phasmophobia and each one comes with both massive benefits and drawbacks. The Voodoo Doll is one of the most random and unpredictable items in Phasmophobia, so players may be unsure how to properly make use of this object.

Here’s how you can use the Voodoo Doll to your advantage in Phasmophobia.

What does the Voodoo Doll do in Phasmophobia?

The Voodoo Doll can be interacted with to randomly cause the ghost to perform some kind of interaction. The type of ghost interaction that will trigger is entirely random but includes activities like forcing the ghost to write in the ghost book, making the ghost throw an item, or causing the ghost to leave fingerprints on a nearby surface.

The player holding a Voodoo Doll and looking towards a Dots Projector in Phasmophobia.
The Voodoo Doll is helpful for gathering evidence more quickly. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Depending on what type of interaction the Voodoo Doll triggers, it can be incredibly helpful for gathering evidence if you are struggling to get the ghost to interact with your equipment. However, the Voodoo Doll does also come with some drawbacks as all Cursed Objects do.

Every interaction that players trigger with the Voodoo Doll will drain their sanity by five percent. If players press the pin over the Voodoo Doll’s heart, they’ll lose 10 percent of their sanity and immediately activate a cursed hunt.

How do you use the Voodoo Doll in Phasmophobia?

To use the Voodoo Doll, players must pick it up and be holding it in their hand before they can actually interact with it. Like most Cursed Objects, players cannot hold onto it unless it is the active item in their hand and it will drop if they attempt to cycle to a different piece of equipment.

The Voodoo Doll sitting in a camp chair on under string lights in the Maple Lodge Campsite map.
Using this item is a very random and luck-based process, so players will want to be careful. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you have the Voodoo Doll in your hand, select the interaction button, which is right-click by default, and you’ll see a random pin pushed into the Voodoo Doll. Each time you select the interaction button, one of the 10 pins on the Voodoo Doll will randomly be selected and a random interaction will then be performed by the ghost.

Since players have no control over what kind of interaction the ghost will perform when using the Voodoo Doll to trigger actions, it is both a helpful and unpredictable tool. The sanity toll it exacts is much less than some of the other Cursed Possessions like the Ouija Board, but it’s also less precise than some of the other tools which means players may use all the pins but never get exactly what they’re looking for.

We gathered this information by playing Phasmophobia v0.8.1.7 on PC.

