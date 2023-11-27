How to swim in Lethal Company

Lethal Company lets you swim, but not a lot.

A Lethal Company screenshot showing a character underwater.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Swimming in Lethal Company is far from actually swimming. Yes, you can dive and move around a bit, but it’s impossible to swim properly or to move faster than as if you were just floating—or drowning, to be honest.

if you accidentally drop into water—I think it’s clear you don’t want to do it intentionally—your best move is to immediately search for an edge and head towards it. The goal is to get out of the water before you run out of oxygen and drown. Fail to find that edge, and it might just be your character’s first and last swim in Lethal Company.

How swimming works in Lethal Company

There is no special action or button to swim fast like an Olympic athlete in Lethal Company. You can only move around slowly with your movement keys and jump. Yes, it really is terrifyingly slow.

In Lethal Company, swimming quickly uses up your stamina bar, and you have only about nine seconds of underwater survival before you drown without oxygen. The only method to extend your oxygen supply is by jumping, allowing your character to briefly surface for air before submerging again. However, jumping also consumes stamina, and once you’re out of stamina, you can no longer jump. This means you’re essentially swapping one crucial resource for another in a bid to stay alive.

Floating or swimming to the surface for air is also impossible. Your only hope after ending up in the water is to quickly find land and jump out before your stamina or oxygen depletes.

Related

Lethal Company Ship Duty: Full guide to running the ship in Lethal Company
Lethal Company Scrap list: All items and values

Can you survive water in Lethal Company?

It’s impossible to survive water in Lethal Company, and there is no item that allows you to breathe underwater. The best strategy is to always avoid lakes, rivers, and anything with enough water to drown you while exploring the outside.

Author

Bhernardo Viana
Esports and gaming specialist and strategist working in the industry for over 8 years. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Also, Slay the Spire is the best game ever.

Latest Articles