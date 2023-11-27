How to swim in Lethal Company

Swimming in Lethal Company is far from actually swimming. Yes, you can dive and move around a bit, but it’s impossible to swim properly or to move faster than as if you were just floating—or drowning, to be honest.

if you accidentally drop into water—I think it’s clear you don’t want to do it intentionally—your best move is to immediately search for an edge and head towards it. The goal is to get out of the water before you run out of oxygen and drown. Fail to find that edge, and it might just be your character’s first and last swim in Lethal Company.

How swimming works in Lethal Company

There is no special action or button to swim fast like an Olympic athlete in Lethal Company. You can only move around slowly with your movement keys and jump. Yes, it really is terrifyingly slow.

In Lethal Company, swimming quickly uses up your stamina bar, and you have only about nine seconds of underwater survival before you drown without oxygen. The only method to extend your oxygen supply is by jumping, allowing your character to briefly surface for air before submerging again. However, jumping also consumes stamina, and once you’re out of stamina, you can no longer jump. This means you’re essentially swapping one crucial resource for another in a bid to stay alive.

Floating or swimming to the surface for air is also impossible. Your only hope after ending up in the water is to quickly find land and jump out before your stamina or oxygen depletes.

Can you survive water in Lethal Company?

It’s impossible to survive water in Lethal Company, and there is no item that allows you to breathe underwater. The best strategy is to always avoid lakes, rivers, and anything with enough water to drown you while exploring the outside.