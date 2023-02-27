How to make and use fish and animal traps in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, players must make the most out of the limited resources around them to build shelter and fend off the swarms of cannibal mutants they may encounter. From beds to entire fortresses, players will be required to master their environment to survive on the cannibal island.

Related: Where to set up your base shelter in Sons of the Forest

Like many other survival games, players in Sons of the Forest have multiple needs that must be continuously met. While playing, players will notice that thirst, hunger, and exhaustion bars are almost constantly depleting and require renewal. Catching animals and fish is among the best ways to build up a stock pile of food to prevent your character from starving to death.

Creating animal and fishing traps is the best way to gather food without having to actively hunt across the island. If you want to build traps in Sons of the Forest but do not know where to start, here’s what you need to do.

How to build animal and fish traps in Sons of the Forest

Players will only need minimal resources to create animal and fish traps in Sons of the Forest. First, open up your Survival Guide and navigate to the Traps tab. Here, you will see that the required materials for both animal and fish traps are listed.

Small Animal Traps: 14 Sticks

Fish Traps: 25 Sticks

Thankfully for players, sticks are the most plentiful resource in Sons of the Forest. Using an axe, players can break down trees and logs into smaller pieces to collect sticks. Players can also collect sticks off bushes, shrubs, and other greenery found across the island.

Once you have amassed the necessary amount of sticks for either trap, simply open the Survival Guide again and press “E” to build the contraption. Leave the trap for a day and soon you will find a rabbit, squirrel, or small school of fish in your trap. To maintain the structural integrity of your trap, players will continually need to repair the traps with five sticks.