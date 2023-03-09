Sons of the Forest is a survivor horror from EndNight Games that places players on an isolated island filled with cannibal mutants. To survive both the onslaught of cannibals hunting you down and the ever-declining health, hunger, thirst, and stamina bars, players must master the island and use the limited resources around them.

A major part of surviving in Sons of the Forest is setting up a home base, whether it be a tent or an entire fortress. No matter your housing structure, cannibals are still able to infiltrate your home when you least expect it. Though there are not locks built into the game, one player discovered a method of how to keep your doors fixed shut in Sons of the Forest.

If you’re looking to keep your doors tightly locked to prevent any unwanted intruders from creeping in, this is what you need to do in Sons of the Forest.

How to lock doors in Sons of the Forest

To lock your doors in Sons of the Forest, players need to place two logs vertically on both sides of the doorframe and place on final long horizontally across them. There is not lock that players can build from their survival guide, leaving this as the only current option for locking your door.

This strategy, which was first discovered by Reddit user u/Live-emperature1308, will prevent the majority of mutant cannibals from breaking into your home, though some will still be able to clip through your defenses or spawn directly in your home.

If you are testing out this new method but are unsure if you have set your logs correctly, you can use the companions Kelvin and Virginia as an experiment. If these two friendly NPCs cannot enter through the door, neither should any cannibals.