While there are mutants and monsters filling the forest on the island in Sons of the Forest, there’s no more pressing issue than the player’s survival. To that end, you’ll need to ensure that you have a strong fire to keep yourself warm and heat your food so you don’t get sick. One trick you’ll need to know when it comes to building a fire is creating large pieces of firewood that can be relied on instead of sticks.

While not immediately accessible, you should begin chopping and storing firewood as soon as you get a reinforced base. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get and use firewood in Sons of the Forest.

How to get firewood in Sons of the Forest

Screengrab via Endnight Games

To get firewood in Sons of the Forest, you’ll need to chop down a tree until it falls and produces a line of logs. Walk up to each of the logs and aim with your axe out until a red line appears dividing the logs in half. Then segment those halves into small sections using the same red line method. Once you have the wood, you’ll need to pile it near your campfire.

Your guidebook will show you how to stack the pile, but it seems you just need to create a straight line of wood and then pile the new log segments on top of it near your campfire.

How to use firewood in Sons of the Forest

Screengrab via Endnight Games

You’ll need to equip a piece of wood from the segment pile that you just created and take it over to your reinforced campfire. From there, a prompt should appear that allows you to crack the wood in half again before placing it on the fire. This prompt appears as two separate vertical lines on the outside of the fire.

This will create a more sturdy and longer-lasting fire, with a constant source of firewood nearby meaning you won’t need to worry about the heat for some time. While this is less important when you’re starting out, the winter season of the game is sure to require you to have a consistent source of heat.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to get and use firewood in Sons of the Forest.