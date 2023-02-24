How to cook in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is the latest horror survival adventure from the same developers as the original, inviting players onto a new island filled with mutants and monsters. While those threats are pressing, nothing is more urgent than the need to feed yourself. Fortunately, you can cook a meal in Sons of the Forest pretty easily, providing a new buff.

To be able to cook in Sons of the Forest, you’ll first need to collect something to cook. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to cook food in Sons of the Forest.

How to cook meat in Sons of the Forest

Screengrab via Endnight Games

There are a couple of different ways that you can cook and preserve meat, but creating a small fire will be your first opportunity to cook food. You can build a small fire by collecting two sticks and then equipping your lighter with the “L” key. When holding one of the sticks, you’ll get an indication to break it into four pieces and then set it on fire, creating a fire.

Once you have a fire, you’ll be able to place any meat that you had previously acquired on it by pressing and holding the “E” key. This will bring up your backpack showing any available items you can throw on the fire, including food and leaves to keep it going. Meat placed on the fire will take a short period to be cooked, turning a darker color when it’s ready to be eaten.

Small fires don’t last forever, so it’s smart to make a more permanent campfire when you get to a base that’s in a better place. Once you get a major fire going, you’ll have a place to continuously cook meat, ensuring that you have food to spare. You can also build a drying rack at your base too, providing you with the ability to dry meat so that it won’t spoil over time.

How to craft a reinforced campfire

Screengrab via Endnight Games

Similar to the way you’ll craft a small fire, you’ll need to take a stick and crack it in half before placing it on the ground. Then you’ll need to find eight large stones and place them around the two sticks in a circle when the blueprint appears. After creating a circle, light the wood on the fire. This will create a more sturdy fire that’s more durable and can be filled using specially cut firewood.

Creating a more sturdy campfire at your base will ensure you’re not having to continuously find sticks to make a smaller one once your friends or companions accidentally crush one.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to cook meat in Sons of the Forest.