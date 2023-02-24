How to heal Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

Not everyone will have their IRL crew ready to take on Sons of the Forest, and that’s where Kelvin comes into play. Kelvin is the ultimate companion for single-player enjoyers in Sons of the Forest.

From building basic structures to collecting certain resources, Kelvin is a time saver. It’d be hard to imagine the overall single-player experience without Kelvin, and he may leave for good in some cases.

Like the player, Kelvin can also take fatal damage and require healing. If Kelvin doesn’t get treated in time, he ends up dying and never returns.

How do you heal Kelvin in Sons of the Forest?

Players can heal Kelvin by pressing the interaction button that appears on top of him when he gets knocked down.

This can be considered a simple revive mechanic, but the heal button doesn’t appear for some players. This causes Kelvin to bleed out and never return, at least based on what we know so far.

Screengrab via Endnight Games / Jade PG

The heal bug heavily impacts players’ overall gameplay experience, as Kelvin becomes an essential part of everyone’s survival in the game. If you’re too worried about losing your Kelvin, you might want to consider having an additional save that trails your most updated one just in case he goes down.

The developers at Endnight Games are likely to deploy a fix for the healing Kelvin bug, and until then, some Kelvins might suffer unfortunate ends and leave their trusty friends alone on the island.