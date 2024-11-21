How to find a Luma Egg in a Mysterious Place in Luma Island

One of the first tasks you’ll get when playing Luma Island is to explore the Farm Temple. You can find this intriguing dungeon very close to your starting spawn point, and it’s where you will find a Mysterious Egg—which you can hatch to get a Luma.

In this guide, we’ll dive into how to find a Luma Egg in Luma Island, with a complete walkthrough of the Farm Temple dungeon, tips on solving each puzzle, and a full list of everything you need to hatch your first Luma.

How to find a Luma Egg in Luma Island

Keep your eyes open for hidden treasure chests as you explore the island. There are lots of them! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you start your quest to pick up a Luma Egg from a Mysterious Place, you need to work your way through Luma Island‘s initial tutorial.

This involves getting to grips with every Farm tool in the game, heading to the nearby town for the first time, and picking your first profession. The most important tool to keep an eye out for is the Copper Whip, as it’s essential for defeating enemies in dungeons.

Work your way through the first quests until the game tells you to open the Glimmering Door in the Farm Temple. Once you see this quest prompt, you’re ready to go and pick up your Luma Egg.

There’s two steps to this—finding the Luma Egg by completing the Farm Temple dungeon and hatching the Luma Egg by building the correct workstation.

Luma Island Farm Temple walkthrough

Watch out for barrels and chests throughout the Farm Temple, as they contain treasure. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The Farm Temple in Luma Island features several puzzles and small enemy encounters. There are enemies and traps that can kill your character in this dungeon, but don’t worry too much, as the death mechanic isn’t overly punishing, merely making you restart the room and pick up a few items.

To get the Luma Egg, walk into the first room and use your Copper Whip to hit the lever on the right-hand side. Helpfully, the game indicates where to strike the lever with a glowing orange arrow in this first room.

This opens up the door to the second room. Smash the barrels in this room to pick up a few extra resources and walk through the door.

Pick up anything the bats drop, as the Bat Hide resource can come in handy when crafting. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

In the second room, kill the bat patrolling in front of the door with your Copper Whip. If it hits you, your character will die, but the bat will die in two or three attacks, so keep it at arm’s length and focus on attacking.

Pick up the items it drops, smash the barrels nearby for some extra loot, then head through the door guarded by the suits of armor to continue.

The rooms get progressively trickier in this dungeon, but it’s still a relatively chill experience. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The third room in the Farm Temple features traps to dodge. Flames will periodically shoot out of the walls on either side, just past the torches on the wall, and if your character gets hit, they will drop some items and return to the start of the room.

Tip:Don’t forget the loot You can find barrels, chests, and pots in almost every room in the Farm Temple. While the traps and enemies are a high priority, don’t forget to strike every lootable item with your Copper Whip to stock up on resources for your base.

Wait for the fire trap to trigger, then immediately run past to continue onwards to the fourth room, heading deeper into the Farm Temple.

You don’t need to use your Copper Whip to hit this lever, as it’s within arm’s reach. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

To progress in the fourth room, walk up to the lever on the left-hand side wall and trigger it.

Tip:use the ladders if needed There’s a ladder available in each room of the Farm Temple dungeon. If you need to leave and head back to your farm, interact with the ladder to do so. You will lose your progress and have to restart the dungeon if you do this.

This will drop down the movable wall on the path, letting you walk through and head straight into the fifth room. There are further traps in the room ahead, so get ready to time your movements.

Remember to smash any pots or barrels to pick up extra goodies in the Farm Temple. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

In the fifth room, you will be contending with two separate flame traps on the wall, and a spider web blocking your path. You can break the web with a few strikes with your Copper Whip, dropping Spider’s Silk, a handy crafting resource.

Wait for the first flame traps to trigger, run past immediately, and stop in front of the spider’s web. Then, break the web, wait for the second flame traps to trigger, and run into the sixth room of the Farm Temple.

The bats aren’t overly aggressive, so you’ll have a moment to think and choose when to attack. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The sixth room is straightforward, featuring two bats patrolling near the door. Kill them with your Copper Whip, pick up the loot, and head into the seventh room.

Don’t forget to keep an eye out for treasure chests while you explore Luma Island. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The seventh room contains multiple paths, but only one of them is relevant to your Luma Egg quest. There’s also a glowing item across the room, which you can access via a later room.

The shining door on the left is the Farmer’s Door, which will remain locked until you feed it three Grapes, three Wheat, and 10 Earth Spirits. This isn’t relevant to the Luma Egg task at hand, so ignore it and destroy the cobweb ahead of you to open a treasure chest.

Once you’ve got the loot from this room, head through the archway on the right-hand side to continue into the eighth room.

Don’t worry if you get hit by the fire, as you will just respawn by the room’s door. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Here, a fire-breathing statue will block your path, initially spraying fire on the left-hand side pathway.

Run up the right-hand side and interact with it to rotate the fire away from you, then head up the left-hand side path to rotate it once again. The path to the door will now be clear, letting you move onwards to the ninth room of the Farm Temple.

Run as soon as the trap has activated to give yourself as much time as possible. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

The ninth room is a simple trap room, where you need to dodge wall traps and time your movements to get to the door on the other side of the room.

Wait for the traps to activate, then run straight past them and head into the tenth room. The grass and plants on the floor will slow your run speed slightly, so avoid them where possible.

Spider’s Silk is a useful crafting resource that’s hard to come by in Luma Island. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

In the 10th room, you’ll need to knock down a Spider Web blocking the path to make your way through.

There are wall traps in this room, too. Rinse and repeat—wait for the traps to activate, moving onwards as soon as the flames have passed you by. Walk through to the eleventh room.

Timing and patience is key when it comes to solving the fire puzzles in Luma Island. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

This room is arguably the trickiest out of the entire Farm Temple dungeon. Two fire-breathing statues block your path, along with two sets of flame traps on the paths that lead up to the statues.

To rotate the statues, you need to wait for a flame trap set to activate and run up the path, interacting with the statues from behind. Then, run straight down the path to safety and do the same steps on the other side of the room.

It’s worth making sure that your character isn’t holding anything when you do this. You have just enough time to hit the statue and run back before the flame traps activate, but if you accidentally use your pickaxe instead of rotating the statue, you may take too long and get hit by the fire.

Once the path is clear, head onwards through the door. You’ll end up back in the seventh room, able to pick up the Ancient Book, the glowing item from earlier on. Pick this up, hit the nearby barrels, and walk down the steps into the glowing archway.

The Ancient Book is an interesting item, but irrelevant for finding the Luma Egg. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

With that, you’ve finally made it to the treasure room of the Farm Temple.

Here, there will be a glowing item in the middle of the room, which is the Ancient Homestead Key, along with two purple pots, a barrel, a chest, and a treasure chest in the back.

Don’t forget to smack the barrels and chests in the Farm Temple, as they’re full of resources. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

You can pick up the Mysterious Egg from the treasure chest. Its description will note that it comes from Mysterious Places and that you need a Luma Incubator to hatch it.

You can return to the Farm Temple again at any time to pick up further loot. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

From there, interact with the archway to leave and return to your farm. This wraps up the Farm Temple walkthrough for Luma Island, meaning you’re one step closer to hatching your Luma Egg and finding out which kind of Luma you’re getting.

How to hatch a Luma Egg in Luma Island

Balthazar sells a number of drawings, and he can also buy your harvested goods. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

To hatch the Luma Egg, you need to build a Luma Incubator. For this, head to Balthazar’s store in town—look for the blue and white stall on the outskirts of the main town—and purchase the Luma Incubator drawing for 500 gold.

Then, head back to your farm and place the item. Just like any other workstation in Luma Island, you need to craft several resources to bring this item into existence.

The Luma Incubator is expensive, but it’s worth the time and effort to build it. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

More specifically, you need the items in the table below to build a Luma Incubator.

Resource Quantity Made From Work Station Farm Leather Five Farm Mushrooms Simple Workbench Copper Bar Three Copper Ore and Charcoal Ore Smelter Fabric Five Cotton Simple Workbench Glass Five Sand and Charcoal Kiln

It’s worth stocking up on these resources as they come in handy for a number of recipes and drawings, so make more than you need for the Luma Incubator if you have the time.

You can pick Mushrooms and Cotton up around your farm, with the latter looking like a shrub with a white flower bud in the middle. You must mine Copper Ore from the caves, Charcoal is created via the Kiln or mined, and you can harvest Sand with a pickaxe from the beach.

When you have enough of each resource to build a Luma Incubator, stand in front of the drawing to interact with it and place your resources into the workstation.

Next, you need to create a Luma Life by spending 250 of any Spirit type at the Luma Incubator. These Spirits are gathered by farming and harvesting resources—for example, smashing up a boulder will give you a chunk of Rock Spirits.

When the Luma Life is ready, interact with the Luma Incubator again and create a Mysterious Creature by using the Luma Life and the Mysterious Egg.

This fun guy was created by choosing the Lost Spirit option when we hatched our Mysterious Egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’ll take a little while to hatch (around 30 seconds of real-world time), but once it does, your new friend will pop out from the Luma Incubator and immediately start running around your farm.

Not only are Lumas cute, they can also help you find important resources and treasures while you’re out exploring, so it’s well worth the effort to track down the Mysterious Egg and spend your resources on the Luma Incubator work station.

