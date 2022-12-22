Can you play Dark and Darker on Steam Deck?

For those looking to take their playthrough of popular indie hit Dark and Darker on the go, there is no better device than the Steam Deck.

After all, the portable console from Valve allows you to play nearly all of your Steam library on the go for those looking for PC gaming during commutes, journeys, or holidays.

But the question remains, does Dark and Darker work on it or can you only dare the dungeons while on your desktop at home?

Is Dark and Darker on Steam Deck?

Currently, the game does work on Steam Deck, but the title is officially unsupported as it’s still in a playtest form.

Hopefully, the game will get official support when it fully launches late into 2023, but for those wanting to play the playtest on the go, you can do so knowing it works.

Sadly, however, there are some tiny bugs when playing the Steam Deck version that will hopefully be ironed out in the future. There is nothing major, however, that should stop you from enjoying the full experience.