Sometimes you just need to unwind from your day-to-day cult leader activities and spend a day at the beach fishing. In Cult of the Lamb, you play a possessed lamb that serves The One Who Waits by starting and growing a cult of woodland creatures rescued from the clutches of the forces of the Old Faith.

Fishing isn’t just valuable as a relaxing exercise, though. The fish you catch can be used to complete various objectives and missions, feed your cult members, or get sold on the offering market.

Here’s a complete guide to fishing and finding fish in Cult of the Lamb.

All fish and how to catch them in Cult of the Lamb

Here’s a list of all the fish that can be caught in Cult of the Lamb:

Octopus

Crab

Squid

Lobster

Salmon

Minnow

Tuna

Swordfish

Blowfish

Image via Massive Monster

The primary way to get fish in the game is to go fishing at Pilgrim’s Passage, where new fish appear daily. This is unlocked after meeting the fisherman during a random dungeon. To fish, go to the spot next to the fisherman near the water in Pilgrim’s Passage. The size of the shadow that the fish gives off indicates what kind of fish it could be:

Small shadows: Minnows

Medium shadows: Salmon, Blowfish

Large shadows: Tuna, Squid, Octopus, Crab, Lobster, Swordfish

Typically, only one or two fish with large shadows appear per day. To catch fish, keep the hook in the green bar to pull it closer to shore. Players who’ve played Stardew Valley will find fishing in this game very familiar.

To improve your fishing exploits, you can select and perform the fishing ritual from the Sustenance category.

Other ways to find fish in Cult of the Lamb

There are some other ways to acquire fish in Cult of the Lamb.

Image via Massive Monster

All kinds of fish, except for the most common in salmon and minnows, can be purchased directly from the fisherman.

Players can also acquire a Tarot Card that when activated will cause defeated enemies in Crusades to drop a fish.