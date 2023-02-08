When does Hogwarts Legacy come out on Nintendo Switch?

The Wizarding World is about to finally open its doors to the general public with the release of Hogwarts Legacy, the newest video game in the beloved Harry Potter franchise. But not everyone will have immediate access to the game when it releases on Feb. 10.

Hogwarts Legacy invites players to enroll as a fifth-year student at the infamous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise. Players will be able to join their favorite houses, meet fascinating characters, and learn powerful spells, all while exploring the Wizarding World and everything it has to offer. There will also be a ton of customization options for players to make the most out of their wizarding experience, including everything from your character’s appearance to your wand and what mounts you traverse the world on.

The game became available to those who ordered the Deluxe version on PC and new-gen consoles starting on Feb. 7 but will launch in an official capacity on Feb. 10 across Xbox S|X, PS5, and PC for those who purchased the base game. The game was delayed for older consoles in December 2022, however, including for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch—although there are even longer wait times for those on the Nintendo console.

Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch release date

While PlayStation and Xbox users will be able to set off on their magical journeys in April, Nintendo Switch players will have to wait until late July to get their hands on the newest game in the Harry Potter universe.

Hogwarts Legacy won’t release on Nintendo Switch until July 25, according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account.