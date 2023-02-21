This Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement design is so good you’ll definitely need to copy it

In the wizarding world, the Room of Requirement can be considered one of the best-kept secrets of Hogwarts. It reveals itself only to those who truly need it and can take the form of whatever its seekers desire. Hogwarts Legacy allows players to find out and explore this place, even giving them the freedom to decorate it to their heart’s content as their personal room.

A player posted a video on Reddit yesterday, giving a full tour of their Room of Requirement. “If anybody is looking for some inspiration, here’s my Room of Requirement!” they said. “I really enjoyed (and still enjoying with the vivariums) the building system in this game. The atmosphere you can create is phenomenal.”

In the video, we can see a large white Hippogriff statue placed right near the entrance. As the player advances right, we see a small study room filled with various pieces of furniture and big glass windows allowing sunlight to illuminate the place. There is also a large bronze-colored Hogwarts insignia adorned on a wall, and under it, a self-writing quill busy noting down something on a parchment.

Moving across the room, we see the Enchanted Loom and Desk of Description kept near the windows. While the layout of this room is similar to the previous one, it gives off cozy living room vibes. It may be due to the presence of large sofas and a throne-like accent chair.

The player then shows us his small greenhouse filled with various plants and potion ingredients. We also get a glimpse of a potion station where a fresh batch of Wiggenwield Potion is ready for use. The presence of nature adds serenity to the room’s atmosphere.

All these things were present in the lower part of the Room of Requirement. With the player taking the stairs, we enter a circular hall with entrances to the different Vivariums at different levels. Near the entrance to the Forest Vivarium stood a large white Unicorn statue with various seating furniture placed around it. We also see a wizarding chessboard and a small model of the Quidditch field placed on two corner tables.

The entrances to the Swamp, Grassland, and Coastal Viviariums are situated on a corridor that runs throughout the circular hall. The player moves through these corridors to give us a quick look at the passageway. The tour finally ends near the entrance of the Coastal Vivarium placed opposite the Forest Vivarium at an elevated height.

If you are looking for inspiration to decorate your own Room of Requirements in Hogwarts Legacy, the player’s design can give you a head start. Just remember to add a bit of your own touch to it.