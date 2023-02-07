Should you use a controller or mouse and keyboard for Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software’s Hogwarts Legacy invites players to the magical world of wizarding in the 1800s. Signing up for the school as a late-entry student will have its fair share of difficulties that will be covered in the story, but you may have more to think about before starting the game.

Given Hogwarts Legacy’s availability on PC, players will need to make a choice between enjoying the story with a mouse and keyboard setup or a controller. You won’t be stuck with your choice, however, but if you’re in the market for a controller, it may be beneficial to know which input method is the best for Hogwarts Legacy.

Controller or a mouse and keyboard for Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy will be released on consoles as well. When this is the case, games generally get optimized for controllers first.

Players should use a controller for Hogwarts Legacy if they’re looking to enjoy the title in the most optimized way possible. Since keyboard and mouse inputs will be ported, they may not feel as natural as controllers.

Hogwarts Legacy’s combat system and open-world nature also favor controllers. Combining spells will be noticeably easier on a controller, and so will the camera controls.

This doesn’t mean that the game is unplayable with a mouse and keyboard, however. If you have previous experience playing open-world games on your PC without a controller, you should be fine. The decision will ultimately depend on your personal preferences as a player, but if you were looking for an excuse to buy a controller, Hogwarts Legacy could be it.